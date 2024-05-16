Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AFI and Puma join forces to propel Indian athletics to new heights

    The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has struck a landmark deal with renowned sports apparel brand Puma, ushering in a new era of advancement for Indian athletes.

    Sports AFI and Puma join forces to propel Indian athletics to new heights osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 16, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced a multi-year partnership with sports apparel brand Puma on Thursday. Under this deal, Puma will supply apparel, footwear, and accessories to approximately 400 Indian athletes for both domestic and international competitions. As the official kit sponsor, Puma's gear will be utilized by top Indian athletes such as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.

    Expressing his views on the collaboration, Neeraj Chopra stated, "After 12 years of training as an athlete, I understand the significance of top-notch gear for high-level practice. Teaming up with a global sports brand like AFI will provide Indian athletes at all levels access to training gear of international standards, enabling us to perform at our best."

    Chopra further added, "This partnership signifies a promising future for Indian sports."

    Notably, this partnership marks the first time Indian athletes will have access to Puma's world-class speed suits, which are renowned for aiding freedom of movement, aerodynamics, and speed enhancement. These suits are expected to bolster athletes' focus on performance and enhance efficiency during competitions.

    According to AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, "Our collaboration with Puma marks a significant milestone for Indian athletes. By providing high-quality gear, we aim not only to elevate athletes' performance but also to foster a culture of excellence within the nation's sporting community. We are confident that this partnership will propel Indian athletics to new heights on the global stage."

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season osf

    Arsenal unveil classic new home kit featuring iconic cannon for 2024/25 season

    Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH) snt

    'Incredible Ayurvedic diet reset my system': NFL icon Aaron Rodgers lauds India's traditional medicine (WATCH)

    Sri Lanka orders seizure of passports of 2 Indian nationals over match-fixing charge in Legends Cricket League snt

    Sri Lanka orders seizure of passports of 2 Indian nationals over match-fixing charge in Legends Cricket League

    My brother proud Virat Kohli leads messages to Sunil Chhetri after football legend's decision to retire snt

    'My brother, proud': Virat Kohli leads messages to Sunil Chhetri after football legend's decision to retire

    IPL 2024 Once Im done you wont see me for a while Virat Kohli hints at taking long break after retirement (WATCH) snt

    'Once I'm done, you won't see me for a while': Virat Kohli hints at taking long break after retirement (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Arrange marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 major differences RBA EAI

    Arrange marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 major differences

    Amit Shah & wife's investment portfolio: Check out their top 10 stock holdings gcw

    Amit Shah & wife's portfolio: Check out their top 10 stock holdings

    Cannes 2024: How can one participate in the film festival? RKK

    Cannes 2024: How can one participate in the film festival?

    United Kingdom imposes strict controls on Indian spice imports amid contamination concerns AJR

    BREAKING: UK imposes strict controls on Indian spice imports amid contamination concerns

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Neighbour dispute escalates into brutal assault; man, his pet Husky left injured (WATCH) AJR

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Neighbour dispute escalates into brutal assault; man, his pet Husky left injured (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon