RIP Barrington Patterson: Birmingham City, boxing legends lead tributes to One Eyed Baz

Tributes have been paid to former kickboxer, mixed martial artist and Birmingham City fan Barrington Patterson, popularly known as One Eyed Baz, who passed away on Tuesday aged 56 after a heart attack.

This morning, Barrington's wife Tracey took to Twitter to break the news, revealing her husband died after suffering a massive heart attack.

She wrote, "At 6 am, my beloved husband had a massive heart attack. West Midlands Ambulance Service worked for over an hour to save him; unfortunately, it wasn't to be our hearts are broken."

Patterson, a reformed community campaigner, grew up in Handsworth and was a former member of Birmingham City's Zulu hooligan firm. As a child, he was blinded in one eye through an accident when his sister threw a can at him, earning him the name One Eyed Baz.

Later, the former professional kickboxer campaigned against knife crime and homelessness in the city.

Several fans, boxing legends and celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences following this tragic news. Leading from the front was Birmingham City, which said in its tribute, "The Club are saddened to learn of the passing of lifelong Bluenose, Barrington Patterson. All of our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Baz."

