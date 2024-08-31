Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India's Rubina Francis clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India's Rubina Francis clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Francis delivered an impressive performance with a total score of 211.1, securing her place in the top three of the eight-woman final.

Having qualified for the final in seventh place during the qualification round earlier in the day, Francis's achievement marks India's fourth medal in shooting and the fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

The success continued from Friday's events when Avani Lekhara made history by defending her gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle, a title she first won at the Tokyo Paralympics. Fellow shooter Mona Agarwal also contributed to India's medal tally by securing a bronze in the same event.

Additionally, Manish Narwal added to India's success by winning a silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) category.

The SH1 class allows athletes to hold their guns without difficulty and shoot from a standing or seated position, including in a wheelchair or chair, highlighting the diverse capabilities of the competitors.

