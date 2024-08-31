Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5

    In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India's Rubina Francis clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India's Rubina Francis clinched the bronze medal in the Women's Air Pistol SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Francis delivered an impressive performance with a total score of 211.1, securing her place in the top three of the eight-woman final.

    Having qualified for the final in seventh place during the qualification round earlier in the day, Francis's achievement marks India's fourth medal in shooting and the fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

    The success continued from Friday's events when Avani Lekhara made history by defending her gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle, a title she first won at the Tokyo Paralympics. Fellow shooter Mona Agarwal also contributed to India's medal tally by securing a bronze in the same event.

    Additionally, Manish Narwal added to India's success by winning a silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol (SH1) category.

    The SH1 class allows athletes to hold their guns without difficulty and shoot from a standing or seated position, including in a wheelchair or chair, highlighting the diverse capabilities of the competitors.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

    football Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Focus on winning more medals, says Avani Lekhara after winning historic gold (WATCH) snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Focus on winning more medals, says Avani Lekhara after winning historic gold (WATCH)

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins SILVER in men's 10m air pistol, takes India's medal tally to 4 snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal wins SILVER in men's 10m air pistol, takes India's medal tally to 4

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal AJR

    Preethi Pal wins bronze in Paris, secures India's first Paralympics 100m medal

    Recent Stories

    Mysore to Udaipur: Top Indian destinations perfect for your solo adventure gcw

    Mysore to Udaipur: Top Indian destinations perfect for your solo adventure

    Haryana J&K Assembly Election polling dates reschedule to Oct 5 and Oct 8 to accommodate Bishnoi festival snt

    Haryana Assembly Elections: Polling date revised to Oct 5 for Bishnoi festival, counting of votes on Oct 8

    Hindustan Aeronautics appoints new Chief Dr DK Sunil as CMD

    Hindustan Aeronautics appoints new Chief Dr DK Sunil as CMD

    Aston Martin Vantage in India: Unleashing power with 0-100 km/hr in 3.4 seconds check features interior exterior gcw

    Aston Martin Vantage in India: Unleashing power with 0-100 km/hr in 3.4 seconds

    Burnt utensils? Try THESE 5 easy cleaning hacks gcw

    Burnt utensils? Try THESE 5 easy cleaning hacks

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon