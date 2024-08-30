Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar storms into men's singles SL3 semis with win over China's Yang Jianyuan

India's Nitesh Kumar delivered a spectacular performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating China's Yang Jianyuan with a decisive 21-5, 21-11 victory in the Men's Singles SL3 group A match on Friday.

India's Nitesh Kumar delivered a spectacular performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating China's Yang Jianyuan with a decisive 21-5, 21-11 victory in the Men's Singles SL3 group A match on Friday. This dominant win propels Kumar into the semifinals, showcasing his exceptional skill and determination.

The 29-year-old from Karnal, Haryana, displayed his prowess on court with a commanding performance that left no doubt about his readiness for the upcoming challenges. Kumar’s straight-sets win not only secured his place in the semifinals but also highlighted his impressive form in the SL3 category, which includes athletes with moderate impairment on one side of the body.

Friday's win comes a day after Indian badminton mixed doubles team of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over their compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli with a score of 21-14, 21-17 in just 31 minutes.

Kumar and Murugesan, who previously secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, faced minimal resistance in their opening group stage match, swiftly overpowering their opponents.

Latest Videos