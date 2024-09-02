Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar bags GOLD in men's singles SL3, takes India's medal tally to 9 (WATCH)

    Indian para-badminton star Nitesh Kumar delivered a stellar performance to win the gold medal in the Men's Singles SL3 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar clinches GOLD in men's singles SL3, takes India's medal tally to 9 snt
    In a spectacular display of resilience and skill, India's Kumar Nitesh clinched his first-ever gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a gripping men's singles SL3 badminton final on Monday.

    The 29-year-old athlete from Haryana showcased remarkable defense and precision in his shot selection, edging out Bethell with a scoreline of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a match that extended to an intense hour and 20 minutes.

    With this gold-winning feat, India's medal tally at Paris Paralympics stands at 9 - two gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.

    The match was a nail-biting encounter, with both players showcasing incredible skill and determination. Nitesh started strong, taking the first set 21-14. However, Bethell fought back in the second set, winning it 21-18, pushing the match into a decisive third set.

    The final set was a true test of nerves, with the scores staying neck-and-neck. Nitesh held his composure to edge out Bethell 23-21, sealing the gold for India.

    Nitesh's triumph is especially poignant given his journey to the top. At the age of 15, he lost his left leg in a tragic train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009. Despite the life-altering incident, Nitesh recovered from the trauma and discovered his passion for para badminton, ultimately leading him to this historic victory.

    Competing in the SL3 class, which includes players with severe lower limb disabilities, Nitesh played on a half-width court, demonstrating extraordinary agility and strategy. His victory not only marks a personal achievement but also continues India's dominance in the SL3 category. Three years ago, Pramod Bhagat secured the gold in this category when para badminton made its debut at the Tokyo Paralympics.

    Earlier today, India's Yogesh Kathuniya clinched his second consecutive Paralympic silver medal in men's discus throw F-56 event with a season's best effort 42.22m. 

    The 27-year-old secured a podium finish with his very first discus throw, adding to the silver medal he earned at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

