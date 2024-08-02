Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen becomes 1st Indian man to reach Olympic semifinal; WATCH historic moment

    Lakshya Sen inched closer to a maiden Olympic medal by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Games 2024.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen makes history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach Olympic semi-final snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 10:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 10:38 PM IST

    In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Lakshya Sen inched closer to a maiden Olympic medal by becoming the first Indian male shuttler to advance to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old from Almora showcased a stellar performance, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in a thrilling three-game match on Friday.

    Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships, combined speed with precision to secure a hard-fought 19-21, 21-15, 21-12 victory against world number 11 Chou, who was also a bronze medallist at the 2022 World Championships. The intense quarterfinal battle saw Sen holding his nerve at crucial moments to clinch the win and make history.

    This victory marks a significant milestone in Indian badminton history and cements Lakshya's place as one of the sport's rising stars.

    The match was evenly contested, with both players displaying their best on the court. However, Lakshya's unwavering focus and tactical brilliance ultimately tipped the scales in his favor. The young shuttler's comeback from a set down was a testament to his resilience and mental strength, proving to be the decisive factor in the game.

    Lakshya's next challenge will be on August 4, where he will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. As he continues his historic run, the nation eagerly awaits to see if he can go all the way and bring home a medal.

    In the history of Indian badminton, only PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have crossed the quarterfinal stage in the Olympics. In men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth had reached the quarterfinals in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio editions, respectively. Sen's remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian badminton, with hopes high for a historic podium finish.

