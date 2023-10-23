Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Asian Para Games 2023: Avani Lekhara wins gold in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 finals

    India's Avani Lekhara on Monday secured a gold medal in R2 of the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category at the Para Asian Games 2023. With a total score of 249.6, Avani also created a new Asian Para Games Record.

    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Avani Lekhara, a 22-year-old shooter from Jaipur, India, achieved a remarkable victory in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. Her exceptional skills and composure led her to clinch the gold medal, setting a new Asian Para Games record with a total score of 249.6. This accomplishment marked India's second medal in shooting at the 4th Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou, China. Prior to her success, Rudranksh Khandelwal had secured a silver medal in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.

    The Women's 10m AR Stand SH1 competition was fiercely competitive, featuring some of the world's finest para-shooters vying for supremacy. Avani's outstanding performance allowed her to edge out China's Zhong Yixin, who finished a close second with a total score of 247.5. Another Chinese athlete, Zhang Cuiping, secured the bronze medal with a score of 225.8.

    Avani Lekhara is a trailblazer in Indian sports, as she is renowned for being the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal. At the 2020 Summer Paralympics, she not only claimed the gold but also set a Paralympic record and tied the world record with a score of 249.6 points in the final. In addition to her Paralympic achievements, Avani also earned a bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, further solidifying her status as a top-tier para-shooter.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
