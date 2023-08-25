Neeraj Chopra in World Championships finals; his Javelin strikes 88.77m mark

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had been trying to breach the 90-metre mark for a while now. He had said that he just needed 'favourable conditions' to assist him in his quest. At the World Championship in the Budapest, he threw his Javelin to a season's best of 88.77m

India's renowned javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, has qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw at the World Championships with a season's best of 88.77m in his very fist throw of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Another Javelin thrower from India, Kishore Jena, with a personal best and season best of 84.38 metres is in Group B of qualifying.

Neeraj Chopra has achieved numerous accolades for India, including securing the nation's first-ever Olympic gold medal in javelin. At the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, Neeraj came remarkably close to clinching the gold but ultimately secured a silver medal, finishing second to Grenada's Anderson Peters. Currently ranked as the world's number one men's javelin thrower in the World Athletics rankings, Neeraj is undoubtedly aiming for the gold this year.

This silver medal at the World Athletics Championships marked India's first-ever silver and the country's second medal at this prestigious global event, following Anju Bobby George's long jump bronze in Paris in 2003.

On August 26 of the previous year, Neeraj made history by becoming the first Indian to triumph in the Lausanne Diamond League with an impressive throw of 89.08 meters, earning qualification for the Diamond League final and ultimately winning it.

While Neeraj has already secured gold medals at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, as well as being the Diamond League champion, he is yet to capture the top prize at the World Championships. Last year, he came exceptionally close to winning gold but settled for a silver medal, finishing behind Anderson Peters of Grenada.

In addition to Neeraj, Manu DP was also representing India at the Championship in the Javelin Men's Qualifying round, Manu, who clinched the silver at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok earlier this year, could not qualify in Group A alongside Neeraj Chopra. Both Manu and Kishore Jena marked their debut at the world championships.

It's worth noting that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, is also slated to compete at the Championships.