Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neeraj Chopra brushes aside injury fears; prepared for Diamond League 2022 from June 30

    Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland on Saturday. Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the Diamond League from June 30.

    Neeraj Chopra brushed aside injury fears; prepared for Diamond League 2022 from June 30-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kuortane, First Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has stated that he is looking forward to starting his Diamond League 2022 season in Stockholm on June 30. On Saturday, he brushed aside any injury fears following his gold rush at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. The 24-year-old Chopra had slipped during his third attempt in Kuortane. The conditions were unsafe, with a slippery run-up due to the rains. He lost his balance after releasing the spear during his third attempt. He took a nasty fall while his left shoulder hit the turf.

    However, Chopra won the competition with his opening throw, which happened to be his only legal attempt, landing at 86.69 metres. He only had three tries, just like the second and third-place finishers -- Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the London Olympic 2012 champion (86.64m), and Anderson Peters (84.75m) of Grenada, the reigning world champion.

    ALSO READ: Who is India's gold-medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra? Check out his net worth, family details and more

    Taking to his Instagram handle, Chopra documented, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I am feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan [Stockholm Diamond League] on the 30th."

    Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also confirmed that "all is well" with Chopra. "News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra. Congrats for one more top-class performance," the AFI clarified in a tweet.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wimbledon 2022: Naomi Osaka withdraws citing Achilles injury-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Naomi Osaka withdraws citing Achilles injury

    Kuortane Games 2022: Fans jubilant as Neeraj Chopra bags first gold of the year-ayh

    Kuortane Games 2022: Fans jubilant as Neeraj Chopra bags first gold of the year

    NBA 2022 Draft, national basketball association: Milwaukee Bucks GM general manager Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton-krn

    NBA 2022 Draft: Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst provides an update on all-star Khris Middleton

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook offensive role-krn

    NBA: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham to diversify Russell Westbrook's offensive role

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Washington Wizards interested in multiple guard trades

    Recent Stories

    Tejashwi Yadav slams agnipath recruitment scheme questions RSS hidden agenda snt

    Tejashwi Yadav slams 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme; questions RSS' 'hidden agenda'

    Not just Salman Khan, Karan Johar was the new target of Lawrence Bishnoi RBA

    Not just Salman Khan, Karan Johar was also once on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details snt

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details

    Happy Father Day 2022 Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages and status RBA

    Happy Father’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages and status

    Wimbledon 2022: Naomi Osaka withdraws citing Achilles injury-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Naomi Osaka withdraws citing Achilles injury

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon