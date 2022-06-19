Neeraj Chopra brushes aside injury fears; prepared for Diamond League 2022 from June 30

Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at the Kuortane Games 2022 in Finland on Saturday. Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the Diamond League from June 30.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has stated that he is looking forward to starting his Diamond League 2022 season in Stockholm on June 30. On Saturday, he brushed aside any injury fears following his gold rush at the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. The 24-year-old Chopra had slipped during his third attempt in Kuortane. The conditions were unsafe, with a slippery run-up due to the rains. He lost his balance after releasing the spear during his third attempt. He took a nasty fall while his left shoulder hit the turf.

However, Chopra won the competition with his opening throw, which happened to be his only legal attempt, landing at 86.69 metres. He only had three tries, just like the second and third-place finishers -- Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the London Olympic 2012 champion (86.64m), and Anderson Peters (84.75m) of Grenada, the reigning world champion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chopra documented, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I am feeling good and looking forward to starting my Diamond League season at @bauhausgalan [Stockholm Diamond League] on the 30th."

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also confirmed that "all is well" with Chopra. "News from Kuortane: All well with @Neeraj_chopra1 after that bad slip on his third attempt. Nothing to worry. Well done #NeerajChopra. Congrats for one more top-class performance," the AFI clarified in a tweet.