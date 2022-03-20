Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nearly 200 football fans hurt after makeshift gallery collapses in Kerala's Malappuram

    A horrifying video of the incident, reported from Poongodu - a football-crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu- has gone viral. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Malappuram, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Nearly 200 people, including children, suffered injuries when a temporary gallery of a football stadium collapsed in Kerala's Malappuram on Saturday (March 19). The tragic incident took place around 9 pm during the finals of the All India Sevens Football Tournament between two local teams.

    A horrifying video of the incident, reported from Poongodu - a football-crazy village near Wandoor and Kalikavu, has gone viral. It is said the gallery, made of bamboo and Areca palm, had a capacity of 1,000 spectators, but more than 7,000 people had assembled to watch the final.

    "We have registered a case against the organisers and contractor who built the gallery at the Kalikavu lower primary school grounds," Kalikavu police inspector Hidayatulla Mambra said, adding that after investigation, more people will be booked.

    All the injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals, with reports suggesting that at least five people are critical.

    Meanwhile, two young men from Malappuram were killed in a road accident while going to Goa to watch the Indian Super League (ISL) final between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in Goa. 

    Police said their bike collided with a truck in the early hours of Sunday, and both of them died on the spot. Both B Jamsheer and Mohammad Shibin were avid soccer enthusiasts and local-level players also. 

    Their relatives said Jamsheer is a relative of Hyderabad player Abdul Rabeeh who sponsored their tickets.

    Also read: ISL 2021-22, Final: With fans in the stadium, football will be the real winner - Nita Ambani

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 7:39 PM IST
