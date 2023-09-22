MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

MotoGP Bharat marks the return of professional-level international motorsport action to the Buddh International Circuit, which held the Formula One Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2013.

MotoGP Bharat has officially kicked off as top riders took to track at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Friday for the first practice session. The upcoming Grand Prix of India marks the 13th installment of the prestigious MotoGP series and holds significant importance for the nation, being held at the renowned BIC. Previously, this venue has hosted three Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013.

Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team made a strong impression by setting the weekend's benchmark with a lap time of 1:45.990. In a thrilling finish to the first practice session, Bezzecchi managed to gain a significant advantage in the final sector, putting himself just +0.139 seconds behind Marc Marquez from the Repsol Honda Team, who secured the second position with a late surge along with Brad Binder from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. These three riders claimed the top spots as the chequered flag waved.

Raul Fernandez of CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ also made a late charge, climbing to the fourth position to kickstart his weekend. Maverick Viñales from Aprilia Racing followed closely, securing the fifth position and being the second-fastest Aprilia rider. Johann Zarco claimed the sixth position, showing his competitive spirit.

Luca Marini, representing the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, demonstrated impressive pace on the Indian circuit, ultimately securing the seventh position. Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing, fresh from a victory on his title rival's home turf, initially maintained a consistent presence in the top positions. However, as time attacks intensified, he slipped down the order to finish in the eighth position.

Notably, Jorge Martin was ahead of the Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team, who found himself a full second behind the pace, settling in the fifteenth position.

Here's a look at all the action from BIC on the first practices session of MotoGP Bharat:

MotoGP Bharat participants:

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).

Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).

Aprilia Racing: Alwix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain).

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa)

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Alex Marquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

MotoGP Bharat schedule from September 22 to 24:

September 22

09:00-09:50 – Practice Nr. 1

10:05-11:00 – Practice Nr. 1

11:15-12:25 – Free Practice Nr. 1

12:30-13:15 – Best of

13:15-14:05 – Practice Nr. 2

14:20-15:15 – Practice Nr. 2

15:30-16:40 – Practice

September 23

09:10-09:40 – Practice Nr. 3

09:55-10:25 – Practice Nr. 3

10:40-11:10 – Free Practice Nr. 2

11:20-11:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1

11:45-12:00 -Qualifying Nr. 2

13:20-13:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1

13:45-14:00 – Qualifying Nr. 2

14:15-14:30 – Qualifying Nr. 1

14:40-14:55 – Qualifying Nr. 2

15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint

September 24

11:10-11:20 – Warm Up

11:30-12:05 -Rider Fan Parade

12:30-13:05 -Race

13:45-14:25 – Race

15:30-16:20 -Race

16:40-17:15 – After the Flag