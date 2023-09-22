Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH

    MotoGP Bharat marks the return of professional-level international motorsport action to the Buddh International Circuit, which held the Formula One Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2013.

    MotoGP Bharat: Top riders, including Marc Marquez, go vroom during practice session at BIC - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    MotoGP Bharat has officially kicked off as top riders took to track at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi on Friday for the first practice session. The upcoming Grand Prix of India marks the 13th installment of the prestigious MotoGP series and holds significant importance for the nation, being held at the renowned BIC. Previously, this venue has hosted three Formula 1 races between 2011 and 2013.

    Also read: Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Marco Bezzecchi of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team made a strong impression by setting the weekend's benchmark with a lap time of 1:45.990. In a thrilling finish to the first practice session, Bezzecchi managed to gain a significant advantage in the final sector, putting himself just +0.139 seconds behind Marc Marquez from the Repsol Honda Team, who secured the second position with a late surge along with Brad Binder from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. These three riders claimed the top spots as the chequered flag waved.

    Raul Fernandez of CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ also made a late charge, climbing to the fourth position to kickstart his weekend. Maverick Viñales from Aprilia Racing followed closely, securing the fifth position and being the second-fastest Aprilia rider. Johann Zarco claimed the sixth position, showing his competitive spirit.

    Luca Marini, representing the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, demonstrated impressive pace on the Indian circuit, ultimately securing the seventh position. Jorge Martin from Prima Pramac Racing, fresh from a victory on his title rival's home turf, initially maintained a consistent presence in the top positions. However, as time attacks intensified, he slipped down the order to finish in the eighth position.

    Notably, Jorge Martin was ahead of the Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo Team, who found himself a full second behind the pace, settling in the fifteenth position.

    Here's a look at all the action from BIC on the first practices session of MotoGP Bharat:

    MotoGP Bharat participants:

    Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).

    Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).

    Aprilia Racing: Alwix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain).

    Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain)

    Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa)

    Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Alex Marquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).

    Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

    Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

    RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

    Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

    Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

    RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

    MotoGP Bharat schedule from September 22 to 24:

     

    September 22

    09:00-09:50 – Practice Nr. 1
    10:05-11:00  – Practice Nr. 1
    11:15-12:25 – Free Practice Nr. 1
    12:30-13:15 – Best of
    13:15-14:05 – Practice Nr. 2
    14:20-15:15 – Practice Nr. 2
    15:30-16:40 – Practice

    September 23

    09:10-09:40 – Practice Nr. 3
    09:55-10:25 – Practice Nr. 3
    10:40-11:10 – Free Practice Nr. 2
    11:20-11:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
    11:45-12:00  -Qualifying Nr. 2
    13:20-13:35 – Qualifying Nr. 1
    13:45-14:00 – Qualifying Nr. 2
    14:15-14:30 – Qualifying Nr. 1
    14:40-14:55 – Qualifying Nr. 2
    15:30-16:15 – Tissot Sprint

    September 24

    11:10-11:20  – Warm Up
    11:30-12:05  -Rider Fan Parade
    12:30-13:05  -Race
    13:45-14:25 – Race
    15:30-16:20  -Race
    16:40-17:15  – After the Flag

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sports MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more osf

    MotoGP Bharat at BIC: Date, time, buy tickets, where to watch live and more

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC snt

    Naatu Naatu fever grips MotoGP Bharat: WATCH Alex Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami & Co. shake a leg at BIC

    Tennis Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2 osf

    Maria Sharapova stages a comeback on the court for Pickleball Slam 2

    cricket India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions osf

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    Recent Stories

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice gcw

    New Poll show Justin Trudeau losing popularity in Canada, Pierre Poilievre the preferred choice

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who came to garland him

    Day after Parliament clears Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, PM Modi bows before women who garlanded him (WATCH)

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check anr eai

    Radhashtami 2023: How to celebrate Srimati Radharani's birthday? Check

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections vkp

    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

    Onam Bumper 2023 Winner: Lucky winners from Tamil Nadu come together with winning ticket rkn

    Onam Bumper 2023 Winner: Lucky winners from Tamil Nadu come together with winning ticket

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon