Meet Chennai teen Bharath Subramaniyam, India's 73rd chess Grandmaster

In a historic moment for India, the nation got its 73rd Grandmaster (GM). 14-year-old teenage sensation from Chennai, Bharath Subramaniyam, became the same on Sunday. He completed his third and final GM norm during Italy's Vergani Cup Open. He scored 6.5 points in the nine rounds along with four others, while overall, he finished seventh at the event.

Subramaniyam touched the required 2,500 (Elo) mark. It is to be noted that the player needs to secure the three GM norms, besides going past the 2,500 Elo points, reports IANS. Following his feat, the entire Indian chess community celebrated it. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) also congratulated him and sent out its best wishes.

"Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulates Bharath for the achievement," the AICF wrote on its website. On the other hand, Indian Grandmaster MR Lalith Babu, who participated in the Vergani Cup Open on Sunday, won the title.

Babu was the ninth seed in the competition, as she managed to score seven points out of nine. At the same time, he was tied with American GM Niemann Hans Moke for the top spot, along with Ukraine's Vitaliy Bernadskiy and Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova. However, the Indian had a better score during the tie-break, thus helping him earn the title, while Moke finished as the runner-up. Ukraine's Anton Korobov, who happened to be the top seed, finished fifth.