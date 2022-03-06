Mary Kom to skip World Championships, Asian Games; focus on Commonwealth Games

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mary Kom has decided not to participate in World Championships and Asian Games. Instead, she will focus on Commonwealth Games. Here's why.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will not be participating in the IBA Elite Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 trials, starting from Monday. Besides, she has also decided against competing at the 2022 Asian Games. However, she is focused on her preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

    The World Championships trials for 12 categories is expected to run through Wednesday, while it would also include the trials for the Asian Games. However, the 51kg and 69kg trials for the Asian Games will be held on March 11 and 14. As a result, the boxers close to the forementioned weight categories can also try taking their chances for the trials.

    ALSO READ: Mary Kom meets fan who cried after watching her defeat in Tokyo Olympics; wins hearts

    "I would like to withdraw to allow the younger generation to make a name for themselves on the international stage and get exposure and experience of major tournaments. I want to focus on the preparation for the Commonwealth Games only," Mary informed the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in a statement, reports IANS.

    On the other hand, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "Mary Kom has been the torchbearer for Indian boxing for the last two decades and has inspired countless boxers and sportspersons across the world. We completely respect her decision, and it is a testimony of her champion character to make way for the other boxers."

    ALSO READ: 'I was aked to change my ring dress a minute before my bout' - Mary Kom seeks explanation

    Ajay expressed his delight at the bench strength that Indian boxing possesses. The BFI is looking forward to the younger generation to make the nation proud in boxing. He also wished Mary the best in her preparations for the CWG. The World Championships will be held in Istanbul from May 6-21, followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 and Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10.

