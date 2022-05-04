Madrid Open 2022: Tennis lovers eager for first Murray vs Djokovic clash since 2017

Andy Murray will face Novak Djokovic in the last 16 of the Madrid Open after battling past world No. 16 Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

The three-time Grand Slam champion looked impressive in only his second clay-court match in nearly two years and went on to beat the World No.16 6-1 3-6 6-2.

The 34-year-old Scot will next face Djokovic, who eased past Gael Monfils with a 6-3, 6-2 win in his opening match of the tournament.

Murray and Djokovic will face each other for the 37th time in their careers. The Serb is leading the head-to-head battle 25-11 and won the last time they met in Qatar in 2017. Djokovic has also won five of their six meetings on clay.

Both these tennis stars have a point to prove to critics.

For Murray, whose career has spiralled down in the last five years owing to twin hip surgeries, this is his first trip to the round of 16 of a clay Masters 1000 in almost six years. At 34, the former World No.1 has made it abundantly clear that he is only playing for the love of tennis.

Following the win over Shapovalov, Murray said he is feeling mentally stronger again. "I feel like in the important moments that helps when you have a clear head and clear thoughts. Mentally, I did really, really well. I’m really proud of that side of things. My attitude and my energy on the court was really good. Yeah, try and keep that going," the 78th-ranked Scot added.

“Obviously I have had some doubts and stuff, you know, about my own game at times over this last period. But I do feel like I have started to play some better tennis, and I’m definitely moving better," Murray remarked.

As for Djokovic, the World No.1 has missed most of the action this season owing to his controversial unvaccinated status against Covid-19. Despite this, the Serb managed to make the final of the Belgrade 250 tournament, which is still a promising outcome.

However, the 34-year-old in 2022 has not proved his mantle yet at Masters 1000 level. Djokovic did not play Indian Wells or Miami and lost in the very first round of the last Masters 1000 event that was held in Monte Carlo.

Hence, despite this match being a very nostalgic, blast-from-the-past type of fixture, both Murray and Djokovic will look to win big and advance to the next round with Roland Garros' prospects playing on both their minds.

During his post-match press conference on Tuesday, Djokovic went on to lavish praise on the three-time Grand Slam winner, calling Murray "one of the most important names" in tennis.

"Well, I have seen a few of his matches, actually I saw some of his match from last night with Dominic. He's moving well, playing better and better. It's really fantastic to see, because he's an important player for our game. He's made his mark in the history of our sport by winning multiple slams and gold medals and No. 1 of the world. He's one of the most important names that we have," the Serb said.

"To have him still compete is great, and to have him even play at the high level as the time goes by is impressive, considering the surgery and what he has been through in the last few years," he added. "His resilience and fighting spirit is really inspiring," Djokovic added.

