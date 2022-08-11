Liverpool prepares bid for Matheus Nunes as Thiago Alcantara suffers injury - Reports

English giants Liverpool is off to an uneasy start in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 after settling for a competitive 2-2 draw against Fulham away from home in its season opener last week. On the other hand, it has suffered an injury setback in the form of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is expected to be out of action for some time. Thus, to strengthen its midfield, the club is preparing to bid for Matheus Nunes of Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing transfer window, reports Sport Witness. The Portuguese international, who happens to be an attacking midfielder, has been an exciting prospect for quite some time and has been on the radar of some top clubs.

Nunes began his youth career with Ericeirense in 2012 before making his senior team debut with the same club in 2016, scoring a couple of goals in 13 matches across competitions in two seasons. He then moved to Estoril for a season, playing eight games with no goals before joining Lisbon the following season.

Since joining Lisbon, he has been involved in 100 matches, scoring seven goals across tournaments. Overall, he has nine from 121. As for the titles, he has won a Primeira Liga with Lisbon, besides winning three other trophies with the side. As for his individual awards, he was the Primeira Liga Midfielder of the Month on an occasion, and featured in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year last season.

Considering Nunes's style of play, he prefers playing in the 3-4-3 formation. He has the knack of moving forward and has good passing skills, as he ideally looks to switch the play and break lines with penetrative passes, besides also engaging in passes that split the opposition defence. Besides carrying the ball, he can also make progressive runs, combining his speed and strength with doing the same while displaying a good technique. He also tends to make reasonable anticipations, allowing him to perform effective interceptions and challenges.