    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's gritty victory over East Bengal FC - Watch highlights

    Odisha FC's head coach, Sergio Lobera, expresses satisfaction as his team secures three crucial points against East Bengal in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Kalinga Stadium.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Sergio Lobera, the head coach of Odisha FC, expressed his satisfaction with securing three points against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Despite an early lead by East Bengal, Odisha FC managed to stage a comeback, ultimately winning the match 2-1. Lobera dismissed any notion of seeking revenge for their previous defeat in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final, emphasizing the importance of the three points at this crucial stage of the season.

    Reflecting on the performance, Lobera praised his team's efforts against a formidable opponent, stating, "I am very happy with the performance of my team today and to get three points against a very good team (East Bengal FC)." The victory extended Odisha FC's unbeaten home run to ten matches, keeping them at the top of the league table with 35 points from 17 matches.

    Addressing questions about their status as favourites for the League Shield, Lobera remained cautious, emphasising the need to take things step-by-step and enjoy the current moment. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, "We are very excited about this challenge (to win the League Shield)."

    Discussing the impactful return of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who contributed to the winning goal, Lobera emphasised the importance of teamwork over individual contributions. Looking ahead to their next match against Chennaiyin FC on March 3, Lobera recognised the difficulty of the upcoming game but stressed the team's readiness for the challenges ahead.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
