    Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

    The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams achieve qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

    Indian men's and women's table tennis teams qualify for Paris Olympics 2024
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams secure their spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics, representing a noteworthy accomplishment in their quest to participate on the international platform.

    The most recent ITTF World Team Ranking, released on March 4, 2024, has officially assigned the final seven sought-after positions for the imminent Paris 2024 Olympics. Among these qualifiers, three men's teams and four women's teams have solidified their spots, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition this summer.

    The teams holding the highest rankings and yet to secure qualification in the latest World Team Ranking have successfully earned their places in Paris 2024.

    For the women's event, India, Poland, Sweden, and Thailand have secured coveted positions in the Paris 2024 Olympics. On the men's side, Croatia, India, and Slovenia have also clinched their spots, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming competition.

    In the previous month, all the quarter-finalists from the ITTF World Team Championships Finals in Busan 2024 had already secured their spots in Paris. The unused quotas from the already qualified teams were reassigned to the March 2024 ITTF World Team Ranking.

    With the final lineup now confirmed, the Paris 2024 Olympics roster promises an unparalleled spectacle. All participating teams aiming for Olympic gold will be seeded based on the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings published in July 2024, with the rankings released on July 16, 2024, being utilised for the Olympic events' seeding.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
