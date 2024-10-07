Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement, says 'signing off from the mat'; read post

    Dipa Karmakar, India's pioneering gymnast who captured the nation's imagination with her extraordinary performances, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport.

    India star gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement, says 'signing off from the mat'; read post snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 4:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who came heartbreakingly close to winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, announced her retirement from the sport on Monday, concluding an illustrious career.

    The 31-year-old trailblazer made history as the first female gymnast from India to compete at the Olympic Games, where she finished a close fourth in the vault event, missing out on a medal by just 0.15 points. Despite narrowly missing the podium, her remarkable performance at the Rio Olympics inspired a generation of athletes and brought Indian gymnastics into the spotlight.

    "Signing off from the mat! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey. Onto the next chapter," she wrote in an Instagram post along with her retirement announcement.

    In her heartfelt post, Dipa reflected on her journey, stating, "After much thought, I have decided that I am retiring from gymnastics."

    “This decision was not easy for me, but this is the right time. Gymnastics is a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment – the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” she added.

    “I remember a five-year-old Dipa being told that she could never be a gymnast due to her flat feet. But, today, I feel very proud to see my achievements,” she reminisced.

    Born in Agartala, Tripura, Karmakar's rise to prominence was marked by grit, determination, and an unwavering passion for her sport. Despite the initial discouragement due to her flat feet, which were seen as a significant disadvantage in gymnastics, Dipa's perseverance shone through. Under the guidance of her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi, she worked tirelessly to correct her condition and hone her skills.

    Dipa made history by becoming the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. At the 2016 Rio Games, she gained global recognition when she narrowly missed a podium finish, placing fourth in the vault event. Her performance, particularly the daring "Produnova" vault — one of the most difficult in gymnastics — earned her widespread admiration and cemented her place in the annals of Indian sports history.

    “Representing India on the world stage and winning medals, and the most special, performing Produnova Vault in the Rio Olympics, has been the most memorable moment of my career. Today, I am very happy to see Dipa because she had the courage to dream,” she stated.

    “My last victory at the Asian Gymnastics Championship Tashkent, was a turning point because I felt that I could push my body further, but sometimes our body tells us that it is time to rest, but the heart still does not agree,” the note further read.

    “I would like to thank my coaches Bishweshwar Nandi sir and Soma ma’am, who have guided me for the last 25 years and have been my biggest strength,” the post continued.

    Beyond her Olympic feat, Karmakar's career is adorned with numerous milestones. She was the first Indian gymnast to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games, securing a bronze in the vault event at the 2014 Glasgow Games. She also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a global gymnastics event, triumphing at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in 2018.

    Her journey, however, was not without its challenges. Karmakar faced multiple injuries, including a significant knee injury that forced her to miss several major competitions. Yet, each time she came back stronger, demonstrating her indomitable spirit.

    In May this year, Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian to earn a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships, winning the women's vault. Dipa scored an average of 13.566 in the vault final on the final day of competition in Uzbekistan's capital city.

    “For the support I have received, I would like to express my gratitude to Tripura government, Gymnastics Federation, Sports Authority of India, GoSports Foundation, and Meraki Sport & Entertainment. And finally, to my family, who has always been with me, through my good and bad days,” she added.

    “I wrote that I am retiring, but my connection with gymnastics will never be lost. I would like to bring this sport back to life by providing safe mentors, coaches, and support to other girls like me,” the post said.

    “Once again, thank you, everyone, for being a part of my journey. With love, Dipa,” the message concluded.

