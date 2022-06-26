Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC

    Gareth Bale last played for Real Madrid. It would be his first stint outside Europe when he joins Los Angeles FC.

    Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Jun 26, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    As a shock for European football fans, Welsh striker Gareth Bale has decided to quit European football for now, at least for a season. He has agreed to a deal with United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC. The 32-year-old will be joining the club for a season before taking a call on if he would like to return to European football. He has become the second prominent name after former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini joined the club. Bale last played for Spanish champion Real Madrid, for who he scored 106 goals in 258 matches across competitions in eight seasons, besides winning 16 titles with the side.

    Overall, Bale has had an enchanting career, scoring 182 club goals in 540 games. While initial reports suggested Bale could be pondering a move to Wales, with Championship side Cardiff City in the reckoning, he chose to stay in top-tier football and opted for a stint in MLS. MLSsoccer.com too confirmed Bale's LAFC signing for a season, using targeted allocation money.

    ALSO READ: HAS CRISTIANO RONALDO'S AGENT DISCUSSED A POTENTIAL MOVE FOR THE PORTUGUESE TO CHELSEA?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11)

    Bale took to his social media handles to confirm the news himself. In the video, he is seen wearing the LAFC jersey and cap, while it was captioned, "See you soon, Los Angeles. 👊". The Welsh played a high role in his national side's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

    Wales will be facing the USA in its opening match of the WC. On the other hand, LAFc is already leading in the Supporters' Shield race, while the signing of Bale and Chiellini will make it the favourite now. It plays its opening game of the season next month against arch-rival LA Galaxy in the El Trafico.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Tour Of England 2022 Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    tennis Waiting for No. 23 Rafael Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title snt

    'Waiting for No. 23': Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    Recent Stories

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12the result tomorrow; know time, websites, other details

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers RBA

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make - adt

    Life insurance: Know most common errors people make

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes discussed a potential move for the Portuguese to Todd Boehly Chelsea?-ayh

    Has Cristiano Ronaldo's agent discussed a potential move for the Portuguese to Chelsea?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon