Gareth Bale follows Giorgio Chiellini's footsteps to join MLS side Los Angeles FC

As a shock for European football fans, Welsh striker Gareth Bale has decided to quit European football for now, at least for a season. He has agreed to a deal with United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC. The 32-year-old will be joining the club for a season before taking a call on if he would like to return to European football. He has become the second prominent name after former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini joined the club. Bale last played for Spanish champion Real Madrid, for who he scored 106 goals in 258 matches across competitions in eight seasons, besides winning 16 titles with the side.

Overall, Bale has had an enchanting career, scoring 182 club goals in 540 games. While initial reports suggested Bale could be pondering a move to Wales, with Championship side Cardiff City in the reckoning, he chose to stay in top-tier football and opted for a stint in MLS. MLSsoccer.com too confirmed Bale's LAFC signing for a season, using targeted allocation money.

Bale took to his social media handles to confirm the news himself. In the video, he is seen wearing the LAFC jersey and cap, while it was captioned, "See you soon, Los Angeles. 👊". The Welsh played a high role in his national side's qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wales will be facing the USA in its opening match of the WC. On the other hand, LAFc is already leading in the Supporters' Shield race, while the signing of Bale and Chiellini will make it the favourite now. It plays its opening game of the season next month against arch-rival LA Galaxy in the El Trafico.