    UEFA unveils major overhaul of Champions League format and draw process for 2024-25 season

    For the upcoming season, the Champions League will transition from the familiar eight groups of four teams to a single league of 36 teams.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    In a groundbreaking update, UEFA unveiled a major overhaul to the Champions League format ahead of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday. The prestigious tournament will see a significant shift from its traditional structure as the organization introduces a new format and draw system.

    For the upcoming season, the Champions League will transition from the familiar eight groups of four teams to a single league of 36 teams. Each team will compete in eight matches during the new group stage—four at home and four away. This change is set to revolutionize how teams qualify for the knockout stages.

    Following the group stage, all 36 teams will be ranked in a league table. The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while the clubs finishing between ninth and 24th will enter a play-off phase to compete for the remaining eight spots in the knockout rounds. The tournament will then proceed with the traditional two-legged round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals before culminating in the final.

    A major departure from previous procedures is the modification of the draw process. UEFA has announced that the old method of drawing teams by hand will be replaced by an advanced software system.

    "The new format requires a new draw concept. In fact, if the old draw concept for the group stage were to be applied to the new league phase format, nearly 1000 balls would be required, with at least 36 bowls on stage, resulting in an unbearably lengthy draw," UEFA explained.

    “All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw eight opponents across the four pots, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which ones away," it added.

    "The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning eight opponents to all nine teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order till all teams have been assigned their eight opponents," it continued.

    UEFA has emphasized that the software will ensure total randomness within the regulations, including country protection and limitations on drawing multiple opponents from the same country. This new approach aims to streamline the draw process and avoid any potential deadlocks.

    This innovative update marks a new era for the Champions League, promising a fresh and exciting format for one of football's most prestigious tournaments.

