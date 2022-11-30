Qatar World Cup 2022: Why did Antony miss Brazil's training session? Here's the bizarre reason

Brazilian striker Antony raised a few eyebrows when he missed out on the training session of Brazil last week during his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup preparations in Qatar. He was forced to sit out for a couple of days following his side's 2-0 win over Serbia in its group-stage opener. While it was believed to be a minor injury, some reports stated that he suffered from an illness. However, he came on as a substitute during Brazil's 1-0 victory in its second group-stage meeting with Switzerland, brushing aside either rumour. At the same time, the actual reason for his training miss has now been revealed, and it happens to be a bizarre one.

Later, Antony reasoned that the air conditioning system at the training facility forced him to miss out. "It was a bit difficult. I had a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit. I'm recovering well and getting 100%. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning," he said later, reports 90min.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Antony added that besides him, Alisson Becker and Lucas Paqueta were also uncomfortable training in that situation. "Other players also had a cough and a bad throat. It's challenging to get sick, but I'm happy to be an important part of the team. Whenever you need Antony, I'm available," he further cited.

When it comes to air conditioning, it becomes a problem for players across sports, especially if one is not very habituated to it. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reasoned the same for his loss during the US Open 2022. "I felt a little sick. I get sick every lap in the USA because of the A/C systems that are crazy here," he had recorded.