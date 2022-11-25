Qatar World Cup 2022, QAT vs SEN: Senegal strikes thrice as hosts on the cusp of being knocked out

Qatar World Cup 2022: Senegal gave a hard time to Qatar, thumping three past and handing a 3-1 defeat. As a result, the hosts are on the verge of being knocked out, while fans were all-praise for the Senegalese.

It was a reality check for Qatar, as it suffered a brutal 3-1 defeat to reigning African champion Senegal in its Group A clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday. With this win, Senegal has temporarily risen to the top of the table, while the hosts suffered their second defeat in two contests, leaving it on the cusp of being knocked out in the group stage. A win for the Netherlands in the next match would knock the Maroon out of the group stage and become the first host to be knocked out in the second group stage match of a WC.

As for the game, it all began in the opening half itself, as Boulaye Dia put the Senegalese ahead in a solo effort in the 41st minute, as his side led 1-0 at the half-time break. Three minutes into the subsequent half, Famara Diedhiou headed the assist from Ismail Jakobs's corner kick beautifully to double his side's lead, as the Senegal camp was booming in confidence.

Thereon, the Maroon decided to provide some fightback, penetrating the Lions of Teranga's defence on some occasions and testing their goalkeeper. In the 78th, Mohammed Muntari pulled one back for the hosts through a header, following an assist from Ismael Mohammad. However, their joy did not last long, as it was nothing more than a consolation.

Six minutes later, Senegal pumped in the winner from Ahmadou Bamba Dieng through Iliman Ndiaye's assist inside the box, as it was game over for Qatar eventually. The former dominated in possession, total shots, promising chances and accurate passes. However, it was rough when challenging the opponent, committing 12 fouls compared to Qatar's seven.