Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, QAT vs SEN: Senegal strikes thrice as hosts on the cusp of being knocked out

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Senegal gave a hard time to Qatar, thumping three past and handing a 3-1 defeat. As a result, the hosts are on the verge of being knocked out, while fans were all-praise for the Senegalese.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, QAT vs SEN: Senegal strikes thrice as Qatar on the cusp of being knocked out, twitter reacts-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    It was a reality check for Qatar, as it suffered a brutal 3-1 defeat to reigning African champion Senegal in its Group A clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday. With this win, Senegal has temporarily risen to the top of the table, while the hosts suffered their second defeat in two contests, leaving it on the cusp of being knocked out in the group stage. A win for the Netherlands in the next match would knock the Maroon out of the group stage and become the first host to be knocked out in the second group stage match of a WC.

    As for the game, it all began in the opening half itself, as Boulaye Dia put the Senegalese ahead in a solo effort in the 41st minute, as his side led 1-0 at the half-time break. Three minutes into the subsequent half, Famara Diedhiou headed the assist from Ismail Jakobs's corner kick beautifully to double his side's lead, as the Senegal camp was booming in confidence.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Thereon, the Maroon decided to provide some fightback, penetrating the Lions of Teranga's defence on some occasions and testing their goalkeeper. In the 78th, Mohammed Muntari pulled one back for the hosts through a header, following an assist from Ismael Mohammad. However, their joy did not last long, as it was nothing more than a consolation.

    Six minutes later, Senegal pumped in the winner from Ahmadou Bamba Dieng through Iliman Ndiaye's assist inside the box, as it was game over for Qatar eventually. The former dominated in possession, total shots, promising chances and accurate passes. However, it was rough when challenging the opponent, committing 12 fouls compared to Qatar's seven.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Caught on tape! Ronaldo weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at Qatar World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts snt

    Caught on tape! Ronaldo's weird snacking moment during Portugal vs Ghana at World Cup 2022 will drive you nuts

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Not easy to directly come from India and play in New Zealand- Shreyas Iyer-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Not easy to directly come from India and play here' - Iyer

    football Gareth Bale Aaron Ramsey trolled meme fest after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Bale and Ramsey trolled after Iran beat 10-man Wales with stoppage time show at Qatar World Cup 2022

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: We were quite short to Tom Latham, he took the game away - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'We were quite short to Latham, he took the game away' - Dhawan

    football From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh

    From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during her Maldives vacay snt

    SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara sizzled in a bikini during her Maldives vacay

    Recipe alert: This delicious Butter Spinach Roll is a must try sur

    Recipe alert: This delicious Butter Spinach Roll is a must try

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India leads ICC CWC Super League standings despite Auckland ODI failure to New Zealand

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway AJR

    Jammu Police recover IED from a mini bus in Ramban; probe underway

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Olympic boxer Vijender Singh joins Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon