Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fuller's lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Costa Rica pulled off an upset as it eclipsed Japan 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to Keysher Fuller's lone winning goal. Consequently, the former stays in the pre-quarters race alongside the latter.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Keysher Fuller lone winner breaks Japanese hearts as Costa Rica remains in pre-quarters race-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    It turned out to be a thrilling contest between Japan and Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan on Sunday, the latter eeked out a win, thanks to the sole winning goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute, thanks to Yeltsin Tejeda's crucial assist. While it was the opening win for Los Ticos in the competition, they stayed in the pre-quarters race alongside the Samurai Blue. The flop has resulted in the Japanese dropping to second place in their Group E table, while the Costa Ricans have risen to third.

    As for the match, the Japanese dominated in possession and came up with nearly three-time-better-attacking attempts (13) than the Cota Ricans (4). The goal happened to be the latter's only shot on target, which resulted in a goal, as Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda deflected it into his net through his fists.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Japan was better in terms of passes (504) than Costa Rica (355). However, the former conceded 22 fouls, while the latter managed just nine. Nonetheless, the Samurai Blue was vigilant in laying the offside trap, as Los Ticos fell into it on two occasions, unlike its opponent, which was never involved in it.

    However, the Japanese did earn five corner kicks, unlike the Costa Ricans. Another Group E match occurs later on Sunday between the two giants, Spain and Germany. A win for Red Fury would virtually seal its place in the pre-quarters, while a win for National Eleven would surely open up the group until their final group-stage games.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    football The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world-ayh

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is beaming misogyny around the world

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton ODI: Supporters slam Sanju Samson's axe as rain plays spoilsport

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    New Zealand vs India 2022, Hamilton ODI: Indian batting needs fresh approach to save series snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022, Hamilton ODI: Indian batting needs fresh approach to save series

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lals song Kariya Dupatta is not to be missed by their fans-WATCH NOW RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's ‘Kariya Dupatta’ is not to be missed by their fans

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's hot bedroom romantic in 'pink nighty' goes viral-WATCH

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hamilton/2nd ODI: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Shubman Gill comments-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Will having closed-roof cricket stadiums be helpful in the future? Gill comments

    HOT Pictures and Video Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL RBA

    HOT video: Namrata Malla's sexy dance moves in bikini top showing off her coverage goes VIRAL

    Six days after border violence Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya check details AJR

    Six days after border violence, Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon