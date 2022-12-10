Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil's journey ended after a penalty loss to Croatia in the quarterfinal on Friday. Meanwhile, Neymar admitted it could be his final WC, leaving his fans in tears.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Brazil, CRO vs BRA: Netizens heartbroken as emotional Neymar admits that this could be his last-ayh
    Record five-time former champion Brazil was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Playing the quarterfinal against European giants Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, the match ended 1-1 in the extra time after Neymar (105+1) and Bruno Petkovic (117) scored and took the game to the penalty shootout. However, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made some fine saves, even during the shootout, while a mistimed shot from Marquinhos ended Seleção Canarinho's term in this WC. Meanwhile, while some fans trolled Neymar, some were left in tears after he admitted that it could be his last WC.

    After the defeat, Neymar talked to a broadcaster, saying, "I think it's my last World Cup. I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore." During the match, he attained a feat, as he scored his 77th goal for Brazil, equalling the legendary Pele's record of most goals for the side.

    Meanwhile, some fans rued that Neymar failed to take his kick during the penalty, as he was left in tears after the Brazilian failure. Veteran defender Dani Alves and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric consoled him. Also, Croatian winger Ivan Perisic's son came on to meet and console the Brazilian, melting the heart of his supporters.

