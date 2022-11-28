Qatar World Cup: Cameroon goalkeeper Onana dropped against Serbia for disciplinary reasons - Report

Qatar World Cup 2022: Cameroon is up against Serbia on Monday. Meanwhile, the former's number one goalkeeper Andre Onana was dropped from the squad, while reports suggest it was for a disciplinary reason.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly done with its second round of group-stage matches, Cameroon is up against Serbia in their Group G encounter at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah on Monday. However, before the game got underway, it was notable that the former's primary goalkeeper Andre Onana was missing from the starting line-up while Devis Epassy took the field. As fans wondered about the reason behind his axe, a source of its football federation informed AFP that he was dropped for disciplinary reasons. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail adds that he shouted at the team's head coach Rigobert Song, leading to his axe.

Onana is also the top keeper for his Serie A club Inter Milan, while he has made 34 appearances for his national side. On the other hand, Epassy plays for the Saudi Arabian club Abha and has just five appearances for the Indomitable Lions. Meanwhile, Onana missed some regular football after being handed a nine-year doping ban last year.

In the meantime, Cameroon looks set to be eliminated from the WC, trailing 1-2 against Serbia. At the same time, its elimination would be confirmed if record five-time former champion Brazil trumps Switzerland later in the day.