    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'One of the nicest goals in all of my career' - Richarlison after Serbia wonder

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil ensured a convincing 2-0 triumph over Serbia on Thursday. Richarlison was the scorer on both occasions, while his latter goal was an acrobatic one that grabbed eyeballs, as he rated it his best to date.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    It was an emphatic outing by record five-time former champion Brazil against Serbia in its Group G opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, the Seleção Canarinha came up with a 2-0 conquest, thanks to a brace from Richarlison. Meanwhile, the winning goal had the football fraternity talking, as it turned out to be an acrobatic one, sending the Brazilian fans into a frenzy. On the same note, the Tottenham Hotspur striker was delighted with the goal and rated it as one of the best of his career to date.

    "It was a beautiful goal. One of the nicest in all of my career. It's the World Cup. It was a tough match… it was one of the nicest goals I have ever scored," Richarlison told the media following the victory on Thursday, reports FotMob. It was his 19th goal in international football in 39 appearances for Brazil.

    Richarlison was also lauded by head coach Tite, who assessed, "Richarlison is fantastic, we see how he controls the ball… in the second half he created a lot of volumes, he adjusted, he calmed down a little bit, he was more precise in his passes. The first touch of the ball is crucial to make it flow, and then he started with volume, volume, the volume of plays."

    "I must tell you, I had six or seven names to call [as a striker], and whoever I called, we would have had a great team. So we came with Pedro, Richarlison and Gabriel. We could have had [Gabriel] Barbosa. We could have had [Roberto] Firmino. We could have had [Matheus] Cunha. We could have had Hulk. We have a huge number, and you must pick someone," concluded Tite.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 2:03 PM IST
