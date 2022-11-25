Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Confident that Neymar will continue playing' - Tite on his injury scare

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is off to a good start for record five-time former champion Brazil, as it trounced Serbia 2-0 in its Group G opener at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Thursday night. Richarlison was the goal-scorer on both occasions. Ace striker Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute with Antony after the former was uncomfortable with his ankle and possibly had an injury scare. At the same time, he was nearly in tears as he limped off in the latter stages of the game and while receiving treatment, whereas he was subject to repeated challenges from the Serbians. Although team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed that the 30-year-old would be assessed over the next 48 hours, head coach Tite confirmed that he would continue playing the tournament.

"[Neymar] felt this pain throughout the game, but he decided to stay on the pitch to help his team. So it's remarkable that he could bear this pain while his team played. He stayed 11 minutes on the pitch after his injury until he could no longer continue, and he was substituted," Tite said after the win on Thursday, reports FotMob.

"We are confident that Neymar will continue playing; he will continue playing in the World Cup. I didn't see Neymar was injured – the capacity he had to overcome it tricked me. I only saw it now in the video. When he dribbled, it caused that injury, and in that second goal, you see when he controlled the ball that he felt it," concluded Tite.