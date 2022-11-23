Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022, BEL vs CAN: Hottest Fantasy line-up, prediction, where to watch and more

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup is creating wonders with just the third day into the tournament. Meanwhile, Game 12 of the competition is set to be played between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Wednesday. The former is being backed as a heavy favourite to see this through. But, given the trend of giant-killing and unexpected draws by the lesser-known sides, the latter can only partially be ruled out, especially from its opening tie of the event. With high anticipations from this clash, we present the ultimate fantasy line-up, probable line-up, prediction, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable line-up
    BEL (3-4-3):     Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Debast; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Castagne; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E Hazard.
    CAN (5-3-2): Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Steven Vitoria, K Miller, Adekugbe; Buchanan/Davies, Hutchinson, Eustaquio; David, Larin.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Fantasy XI
    GK: Courtois
    He has been the ideal man, as the Real Madrid keeper has been fiery, making him a no-brainer here.

    DEF: Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne and Vitoria
    While Vitoria has been rock-solid at the back for Canada, the Belgians have been dominated by Vertonghen, Meunier and Castagne, who have given the attackers a hard time of late.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022: Morocco holds 2018 runner-up Croatia in goalless draw; Luka Modric fans shocked

    MID: Hazard, De Bruyne (c), Hutchinson and Davies
    Hazar and De Bruyne are must-haves for obvious reasons, while the latter's versatility makes him the skipper. Meanwhile, Hutchinson and Davies have been influential for Canada in building up play and coming up with assists.

    FWD: Lukaku (vc) and David
    Lukaku is again a no-brainer here, being Belgian's go-to striker, while David has been the same for Canada, especially in the qualifiers.

    ALSO READ: Argentina's Messi and Di Maria send strong message after shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup 2022

    Match details
    Date and day:     November 23, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
    Time: 12.30 AM (IST) on November 24 (Thursday)
    Where to watch (TV): Sports 18 and MTV India (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Jio Cinema (Also available on the VI app for VI customers)
    Prediction: Belgium wins 2-1

