    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'I don't care' - Benzema posts cryptic note ahead of France's final vs Argentina

    Qatar World Cup 2022: France will take on Argentina in the final on Sunday. While Karim Benzema has been tipped for a return, he has posted a cryptic message ahead of the same.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Defending two-time champion France has put on a rock-solid show in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Staying unbeaten throughout the event, it has sailed into the final in the hunt for its third championship. It is also looking to become only the third side after Italy and Brazil to defend the title successfully. It has a glorious squad that has been effective, while it has also not let the absence of its veteran star striker Karim Benzema affect it. The Real Madrid forward suffered a thigh injury just a day before the tournament, as he was ruled out for three weeks while he underwent his rehab in Madrid and has reportedly wholly recovered.

    In the same light, reports began doing rounds that he would be travelling to the Gulf ahead of the final. He is also apparently in line to feature in the side for the grand finale versus former two-time champion Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. But, there has yet to be any concrete development regarding the matter.

    While French head coach Didier Deschamps was asked about the subject, he furiously brushed it aside, stating, "I don't want to answer you. It's a stupid question." Also, some stories reported that Benzema was not delighted about being sent back, while he was not impressed with the boss's latest comments.

    Meanwhile, Benzema took to his social media handles to share a message that read, "I don't care 💥". The Frenchman has played for Les Blues on 97 occasions, hammering 37 goals.

