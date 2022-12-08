'Club football is waiting': Fans tell Luis Enrique after resigning as Spain's coach post World Cup 2022 exit

Luis Enrique has been relieved of his duties as the Spanish national team coach following a shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 after losing to Morocco on penalties 3-0 on Tuesday.

Spain has parted company with manager Luis Enrique after a shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 earlier this week. La Roja began with a dominant 7-0 victory over Costa Rica but lost on penalties to Morocco in the last 16 to be eliminated. As of right now, Luis Enrique has stepped down as coach after three years and will be replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

"The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years," read a statement.

"The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach," the statement added.

"The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football. Luis Enrique qualified for two Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, of the three he played as coach; and he reached the semifinals of Euro 2020 with his own stamp and through a defined style. He opted for young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team," the statement noted.

"The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home," the statement concluded.

RFEF have moved quickly to appoint former U21 coach De la Fuente as Luis Enrique’s successor. The 61-year-old has been associated with the RFEF since 2013. In 2015, he won the U19 European Championship, and in 2019, the U21s repeated the achievement. At the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, he also led Spain to a silver medal.

De la Fuenta has actually before coached the senior team, filling in for Luis Enrique during a friendly match against Lithuania prior to Euro 2020 when the team and coaching staff were severely impacted by Covid-19. However, his first official game in charge will take place in March when Spain faces Norway in the first round of the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.

Several football fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Luis Enrique parting ways with the Spanish national team, with reports suggesting the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star is preparing to return to club football

Some enthusiasts remarked that it was time for Luis Enrique to take charge of a big European team. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Juventus, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc., were some clubs fans would love to see as his potential next destination.

Meanwhile, haters took this opportunity to troll him with memes and jokes, particularly in connection with those linking him to dropping veteran goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Sergio Ramos from the World Cup 2022 squad.

Here's a look at some of the memes and other reactions on Twitter: