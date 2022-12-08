Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Club football is waiting': Fans tell Luis Enrique after resigning as Spain's coach post World Cup 2022 exit

    Luis Enrique has been relieved of his duties as the Spanish national team coach following a shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 after losing to Morocco on penalties 3-0 on Tuesday.

    football memes 'Club football is waiting': Fans tell Luis Enrique after resigning as Spain's coach post Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    Spain has parted company with manager Luis Enrique after a shocking exit from the Qatar World Cup 2022 earlier this week. La Roja began with a dominant 7-0 victory over Costa Rica but lost on penalties to Morocco in the last 16 to be eliminated. As of right now, Luis Enrique has stepped down as coach after three years and will be replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

    "The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years," read a statement. 

    "The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach," the statement added.

    Also read: Luis Enrique, who gave 'homework' of 1000 penalties, trolled after Morocco knock Spain out of World Cup 2022

    "The Asturian coach managed to give a new impetus to the national team since his arrival, in 2018, through a profound renovation that has consolidated a generational change in the team and in Spanish football. Luis Enrique qualified for two Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, of the three he played as coach; and he reached the semifinals of Euro 2020 with his own stamp and through a defined style. He opted for young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team," the statement noted.

    "The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home," the statement concluded.

    football memes 'Club football is waiting': Fans tell Luis Enrique after resigning as Spain's coach post Qatar World Cup 2022 exit snt

    RFEF have moved quickly to appoint former U21 coach De la Fuente as Luis Enrique’s successor. The 61-year-old has been associated with the RFEF since 2013. In 2015, he won the U19 European Championship, and in 2019, the U21s repeated the achievement. At the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, he also led Spain to a silver medal.

    De la Fuenta has actually before coached the senior team, filling in for Luis Enrique during a friendly match against Lithuania prior to Euro 2020 when the team and coaching staff were severely impacted by Covid-19. However, his first official game in charge will take place in March when Spain faces Norway in the first round of the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.

    Several football fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Luis Enrique parting ways with the Spanish national team, with reports suggesting the former Barcelona and Real Madrid star is preparing to return to club football

    Some enthusiasts remarked that it was time for Luis Enrique to take charge of a big European team. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Juventus, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, etc., were some clubs fans would love to see as his potential next destination.

    Meanwhile, haters took this opportunity to troll him with memes and jokes, particularly in connection with those linking him to dropping veteran goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Sergio Ramos from the World Cup 2022 squad.

    Also read: Yassine Bounou's heroics applauded as Morocco shock Spain to enter historic World Cup 2022 quarter-finals

    Here's a look at some of the memes and other reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 6:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Brazil press officer sparks outrage after manhandling cat at Qatar World Cup 2022 news conference before Croatia quarters snt

    'Hope Brazil loses': Fans fume over press officer manhandling cat before World Cup 2022 clash against Croatia

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Hardik Pandya throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's throwback to famous ad shoot (WATCH)

    football It is quite clear Manchester United was not awake - Erik ten Hag on Cadiz flop in winter-friendly-ayh

    'It's quite clear Manchester United was not awake' - Erik ten Hag on Cadiz flop in winter friendly

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's outdated approach post ODI loss to Bangladesh-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Virender Sehwag, Venkatesh Prasad slam India's 'outdated approach' post ODI loss

    Recent Stories

    UP Bypoll Results 2022: BJP's Akash Saxena wins Azam Khan's bastion Rampur Sardar - adt

    UP Bypoll Results 2022: BJP's Akash Saxena wins Azam Khan's bastion Rampur Sardar

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe be perfect teammates? Here is what Mauricio Pochettino feels-ayh

    Will Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe be perfect teammates? Here's what Mauricio Pochettino feels

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    Thank you Gujarat Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate gcw

    'Thank you, Gujarat': Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80 vma

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Recent Videos

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon