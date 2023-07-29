Juventus excluded from UEFA Conference League and handed heavy fine

In a major blow to Italian football giants Juventus, it has been officially confirmed that they will not be competing in the UEFA Conference League in the upcoming season.

Juventus, the Serie A giants, have received a significant blow as it has been officially confirmed that they will not be participating in the UEFA Conference League in the upcoming season. The Bianconeri's seventh-place finish in the Serie A last season was marred by two points deductions, stemming from their involvement in the Prisma and Plusvalenza cases. While UEFA deliberated on the matter, the fate of Juventus in European football hung in the balance.

The decision has now been made, and they will be absent from the Conference League, leaving them without any European football for the upcoming campaign. In their place, Fiorentina will step into the competition to represent Italian football on the European stage. The exclusion, however, is not the only consequence faced by Juventus.

In addition to their exclusion, Juventus has been handed a hefty fine of €20 million, with €10 million of it being conditional. This conditional portion of the fine will only be charged if the club fails to comply with the financial rules in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. This financial penalty serves as a stern reminder for the club to adhere to the regulations moving forward.

Reports suggest that Juventus had previously reached an agreement with UEFA in light of the financial irregularities case. As part of this agreement, the club willingly accepted their exclusion from the Conference League while making a commitment not to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Instead, the focus for Juventus now shifts towards their objective of qualifying for the prestigious Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign.

The absence of Juventus from European competitions will undoubtedly be felt by their fans and players alike. It presents a challenging situation for the club as they aim to regroup and bounce back stronger in domestic competitions while setting their sights on securing a spot in the elite Champions League for the future. As the football world observes the aftermath of this exclusion and fine, all eyes will be on Juventus as they navigate through this new phase in their footballing journey.