    ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC keep playoff hopes alive with 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC - WATCH highlights

    In a decisive encounter, Punjab FC emerged victorious against Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 scoreline, fuelled by stellar performances from Luka Majcen and Madih Talal.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Punjab FC clinched a vital victory against Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 17, keeping their playoff aspirations alive in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. The 2-0 win at the Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday marked Punjab FC's third victory in four games since the season's resumption, propelling them to the 10th position in the league standings.

    In a game where Madih Talal and Luka Majcen continued their impactful partnership, Punjab FC secured the win with goals from both players. Despite Hyderabad FC's persistent efforts, especially from Makan Chothe, Punjab FC goalkeeper Ravi Kumar's two crucial saves ensured a clean sheet for the visiting team.

    Majcen opened the scoring in the 45th minute, capitalising on a well-placed cross from Talal. The goal provided Punjab FC with positive momentum for the second half. Talal extended the lead in the 56th minute with a powerful long-range shot, securing the team's second and final goal of the night.

    While Hyderabad FC attempted 10 shots, with eight off target and only two testing Ravi Kumar, they couldn't find the back of the net, extending their quest for their first win of the campaign.

    Madih Talal emerged as the standout performer of the match, contributing significantly with 33 successful passes, a tackle, clearance, interception, an assist, and a goal.

    Punjab FC's upcoming fixture is against Mumbai City FC on March 2, while Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United FC on March 4.

