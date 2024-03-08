Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH)

    In a tightly contested battle in the Indian Super League, NorthEast United FC faced a narrow defeat against Punjab FC.

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Juan Pedro Benali, the head coach of NorthEast United FC, expressed his belief that his team did not deserve to lose in their recent match against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Despite dominating the game and creating opportunities, the Highlanders couldn't secure a win. Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil scored the only goal from the penalty spot, making the difference in a closely contested match in Guwahati.

    Even though the Highlanders pushed hard for an equalising goal in the second half, they were unable to find the back of the net. Nestor Albiach had several close attempts, and a significant opportunity arose in the 79th minute when he dribbled past Ravi Kumar. However, Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias made a heroic clearance to deny the open-goal effort.

    Reflecting on the team's performance, Coach Benali expressed pride in the players for their hard work and acknowledged that, in his opinion, they did not deserve to be on the losing side. He mentioned the unfairness of football, stating that both teams didn't get the results they deserved.

    Despite missing key players like Tomi Juric and Hamza Regragui due to injuries and Asheer Akhtar serving a suspension, Benali emphasized that the team performed well. Tondonba Singh started in the left-back position in place of Buanthanglun Samte. When asked about the absent players, Benali remarked that their absence accounted for a significant portion of the team.

    Despite the setbacks, Benali commended his team's defensive efforts, particularly in keeping Punjab FC's attacking trio—Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Jordan—silent for the majority of the match. He highlighted the team's good defensive performance despite the challenging circumstances.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa secures narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC: Manolo Marquez highlights missed chances

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'If you play regularly, you get more confident about your bowling' - Kuldeep Yadav after fifer snt

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'If you play regularly, you get more confident about your bowling' - Kuldeep after fifer

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH) osf

    Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa secures narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC: Manolo Marquez highlights missed chances osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa secures narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC: Manolo Marquez highlights missed chances

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service' vkp

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    Bengaluru Metro: Yellow line metro's driverless train begins first trial run (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Yellow line metro’s driverless train begins first trial run (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka water board restricts drinking water for car washing, gardening, and more AJR

    Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka water board bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, and more

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon