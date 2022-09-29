Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers

    Denmark will don a toned-down kit during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to honour the migrant workers in the latter nation. However, the host nation feels that kit-maker Hummel has 'trivialised' the issue.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Denmark will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022, its sixth appearance in the competition. Its best performance to date in the tournament happens to be the quarterfinal appearance in the 1998 edition in Korea. Meanwhile, ahead of its participation in Qatar in November, it has done something unique. Its kit manufacturer Hummel has come up with a special toned-down kit to honour the migrant worker of the host nation, where some workers lost their lives during stadium construction. Besides its regular red and white-coloured kit, it has a third kit which is black, generally considered the colour of mourning.

    During the kit launch, Hummel said, "This shirt carries with it a message. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation."

    However, Qatar is not entirely happy with Denmark's kit and feels it trivialises the issue. "We dispute Hummel's claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Furthermore, we wholeheartedly reject the trivialising (of) our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects," said Qatar Supreme Committee (QSC) in its statement.

    "Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey. We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel," concluded QSC's statement.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
