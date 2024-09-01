Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2024-25: Diaz and Salah shine as Liverpool crush Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford

    Liverpool maintained their flawless start to the Premier League season with a resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run.

    Football EPL 2024-25: Diaz and Salah shine as Liverpool crush Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 10:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 10:36 PM IST

    Liverpool's dazzling attacking duo, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah, starred in a commanding 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Díaz scored twice and Salah added a third, showcasing their lethal partnership and ensuring Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season remained intact. The match was a testament to their brilliant form and Liverpool's overall dominance in a game that saw the Reds outshine their hosts.

    The match initially saw Trent Alexander-Arnold appear to give Liverpool an early lead with a clinical finish. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR due to an offside decision, keeping the game level.

    Liverpool's persistence paid off when Luis Díaz scored the opening goal in the 32nd minute. The Colombian forward made no mistake in converting Mohamed Salah’s precise cross to the far post, putting Liverpool ahead.

    As the game progressed, Díaz once again capitalized on a mistake by United’s Casemiro to double Liverpool's advantage. Salah, demonstrating his sharpness, intercepted the ball from Casemiro and laid it off for Díaz to score easily.

    In response to the mounting pressure, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag made a tactical change at halftime, replacing Casemiro with Toby Collyer for his Premier League debut. Despite this adjustment, Liverpool's dominance continued.

    Early in the second half, Salah added his name to the score sheet with a well-taken goal. Dominik Szoboszlai provided a neat cutback, allowing Salah to slot the ball past United goalkeeper Andre Onana and secure the third goal for the visitors.

    Liverpool’s performance showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, leaving Manchester United to reflect on a disappointing display in front of their home crowd.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Feeling great worked very hard Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH) snt

    'Feeling great, worked very hard': Samit Dravid's first reaction on India U-19 squad selection (WATCH)

    Football EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash snt

    EPL 2024-25: Declan Rice sees red as Arsenal and Brighton battle to 1-1 draw in controversial clash

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5 snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Rubina Francis wins BRONZE in air pistol SH1 event, takes India's medal tally to 5

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar, Sukant Kadam enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals

    football Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch) shk

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch)

    Kim Kardashian HOT pictures: Want body like SKIMS owner? Here are tips to get hour-glass figure RKK

    Kim Kardashian HOT pictures: Want body like SKIMS owner? Here are tips to get hour-glass figure

    DIY Skincare Tips: 4 Ingredients for a glowing skin boost before your bath NTI

    DIY Skincare Tips: 4 Ingredients for a glowing skin boost before your bath

    Gujarat's flooded streets turn dance floor as locals perform Garba in knee-deep water (Watch) shk

    Gujarat's flooded streets turn dance floor as locals perform Garba in knee-deep water (Watch)

    Kerala: Police search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry anr

    Kerala: Cops search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon