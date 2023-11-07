Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Colombian rebels seek security assurances in the release of Luis Diaz's father

    The National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels in Colombia demand "security guarantees" as a condition for releasing the kidnapped father of soccer sensation Luis Diaz.

    Football Colombian rebels seek security assurances in the release of Luis Diaz's father osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

    The group of Colombian kidnappers acknowledges the distress of Luis Diaz's family but insists on the necessity of security assurances to facilitate the liberation operation. Colombian insurgents have stipulated the requirement for "security assurances" before they will release the father of soccer star Luis Diaz. According to a report by the BBC, the National Liberation Army (ELN) has stated that the ongoing military and police search efforts "will impede the release and escalate the associated risks." Luis Manuel Diaz has been held captive since October 28 when he was forcibly abducted, along with his wife, in Barrancas, Colombia. While his wife was released on the same day, Mr. Diaz remains in the custody of the guerrilla group.

    In response to Mr. Diaz's abduction, the Colombian police initiated an extensive search operation, even deploying helicopters in their quest to locate the soccer star's father.

    ELN has expressed its intention to release Luis Diaz's father "as expeditiously as possible." However, in a statement attributed to Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz, the group emphasized that the current scale of the Colombian authorities' search operation is hampering this process, as reported by the BBC and local media.

    "We are making earnest efforts to prevent clashes with government forces. The area remains under military presence, with ongoing flyovers, troop deployments, broadcasts, and rewards being offered as part of an extensive search operation," the statement elaborated.

    "This situation is hindering the prompt and secure execution of the release plan, ensuring Mr. Luis Manuel Diaz's safety. If operations persist in the area, it will delay the release and heighten the associated risks," the statement warned.

    The group also expressed an understanding of the distress faced by Mr. Diaz's family but emphasized their need for "security assurances to facilitate the liberation operation."

    Meanwhile, after scoring on his return to Liverpool, the Colombian international made a plea to the guerrilla group to release his father."

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AUS vs AFG: Maxwell's 201 better than Kapil Dev's 175? Debate over greatest World Cup innings erupts snt

    AUS vs AFG: Maxwell's 201 better than Kapil Dev's 175? Debate over greatest World Cup innings erupts

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan vs Australia: Zadran credits legendary Sachin Tendulkar for landmark World Cup century (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    AUS vs AFG: Maxwell's 201 better than Kapil Dev's 175? Debate over greatest World Cup innings erupts snt

    AUS vs AFG: Maxwell's 201 better than Kapil Dev's 175? Debate over greatest World Cup innings erupts

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia chased 292 from 91 for 7 to storm into the semi-finals

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mind-blowing Maxwell's double ton fires Australia to 3-wicket win over Afghanistan

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi Police's unique message amid the 'Timed Out' dismissal controversy

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares snt

    Aditya L-1 payload HEL1OS captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon