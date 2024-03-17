Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's winning streak to reach Indian Wells final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz halted Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner's undefeated run in 2024, clinching a hard-fought victory of 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the Indian Wells ATP Masters final on Saturday. Alcaraz's win marks the end of Sinner's impressive 19-match winning streak, including a flawless 16-0 start to the year. Alcaraz's triumph ensures his retention of the World No. 2 ranking for the upcoming week. In Sunday's final, he awaits either fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev or American Tommy Paul, with the opportunity to become the first back-to-back Indian Wells ATP champion since Novak Djokovic's hat-trick from 2014-2016.

Despite a three-hour rain delay early in the match, the encounter proved to be worth the wait, with electrifying rallies captivating the Stadium Court audience.

"Matches against Jannik are always special," remarked Alcaraz. "We both demand the highest level from each other, and we've showcased some magic on the court, delivering unbelievable points that are a delight for the crowd."

After the resumption of play, Sinner swiftly seized control, utilising his precision and depth to claim four consecutive games and secure the opening set. However, Alcaraz displayed resilience in the second set, adjusting his tactics to gain more time on returns and gradually asserting his dominance. Alcaraz's strategic alterations paid dividends as he broke Sinner's serve for a 3-1 lead, punctuating the pivotal moment with a thrilling net rally that had spectators on their feet. Despite Sinner's efforts to mount a comeback, Alcaraz's mental fortitude and adaptability proved decisive, as he clinched the set with a well-executed drop shot.

Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz emphasised his mental strength, stating, "I stayed mentally strong, which was crucial in this match. Adjusting my game plan and style played a significant role in my success today."

In the decisive third set, Alcaraz capitalised on Sinner's errors to secure an early break, propelling himself to a commanding 5-1 lead. Despite a valiant effort from Sinner, Alcaraz maintained his composure, closing out the match with a forehand winner on his third match point.

Alcaraz expressed his elation at defeating Sinner and reaching the final once again, highlighting his determination to claim his first title since Wimbledon last July. This victory marks the second consecutive year that Alcaraz has halted Sinner's progress in the Indian Wells semi-finals.

