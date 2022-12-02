Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ball was out of play': Irked fans believe VAR 'farce' in Japan vs Spain clash led to Germany's World Cup exit

    The VAR check resulting in Japan's second goal in their 2-1 victory over Spain that led to Germany's shock elimination from Qatar World Cup 2022 sparked a massive social media controversy.

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 has been about shocking defeats, exits and VAR controversies. From Argentina's 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia and France's 0-1 defeat to Tunisia to Belgium and Germany's elimination from the showpiece tournament, football fans have experienced some surprises in this year's edition. However, some VAR decisions have been at the centre of all the drama, including Japan's second goal after the referee confirmed the ball had not gone out of play in their 2-1 win over Spain, resulting in Germany getting knocked out.

    Also read: Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

    It happened in the 51st minute of the match, just minutes after Ritsu Doan had levelled the score for the Asian side, following an Alvaro Morata goal for Spain in the first half. The ball travelled to the far post following a cross from the opposite side, and Kaoru Mitoma was able to stop it just before it passed the byline.

    The critical touch allowed the ball to settle at Ao Tanaka's feet, who shot past Unai Simon to put Japan ahead 2-1. The goal was initially ruled out by South African referee Victor Gomes, who was summoned for a VAR assessment.

    While onlookers and football enthusiasts expected the decision to stand, the goal was eventually given after several minutes, as it was ruled the entire ball had not left the field of play. As a result of the decision, Japan won the game and took first place in Group E, while Spain advanced as the group's runner-up.

    Germany, the four-time champions, was kicked out of Qatar World Cup 2022, despite beating Costa Rica 4-2.

    While some fans trolled the German side, several football enthusiasts believed that the absurd VAR check in Japan's win over Spain was behind the European giant's elimination.

    "Although tonight is historic for Japan, I can't help but believe that there is something not right with this World Cup. Lots of controversial decisions and no show of the view from VAR. The ball looked to have crossed the line on the second Japan goal to me," noted one Twitter user.

    Another fan added, "The farce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is nowadays! Spain will feel cheated here. The whole of the ball appears to have crossed the line. The whole base of it is actually out. The ball goes out of play, Japan picks it, scores and VAR counts it as a goal. Wow!"

    A third remarked, "FIFA is rigged! Spain vs Japan, clearly outside the white line and this resulted in a goal!!!!! Howww?"

    Also read: 'Wasted golden generation': Belgium fans slam Roberto Martinez after quitting as manager post World Cup exit

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on the micro-blogging site:

