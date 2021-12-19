  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion

    Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

    BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 8:53 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India’s shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had to settle for a historic silver medal in the BWF World Championships in Spain as he faced defeat in the final against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew here on Sunday. Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes. Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

    Srikanth became the first Indian man to take home a silver medal from the competition, with the previous best result by an Indian man being a bronze medal -- Prakash Padukone (1983), HS Prannoy (2019, Lakshya Sen (2021).

    On the other hand, Loh Kean Yew, the 24-year-old, has won Singapore its first World Championships gold medal in men's singles. Notably, Malaysia, which has a rich badminton history, doesn't have a men’s singles gold medal.

    Also read: IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    The Indian lost the first game in just 16 minutes. Srikanth fought better in the second game, but Yew was too good on the day, emerging the winner.

    The 24-year-old Yew stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the men's singles event at the prestigious championship.

    Earlier, the former world No.1 Srikanth reached the final of the tournament after defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals on Saturday. He beat Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday. Lakshya finished the tournament with a bronze medal.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2021, 8:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    UFC Fight Night 199: Derrick Lewis knocks out Chris Daukaus, Twitter reacts-ayh

    UFC Fight Night 199: Derrick Lewis knocks out Chris Daukaus, Twitter reacts

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA

    Recent Stories

    Jammu administration requests India Army to assist in restoring essential services-dnm

    Indian Army to the rescue as power stations in Jammu are hit by staff strike

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said RCB

    When Katrina Kaif was upset with Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal; here's what she said

    Govt decision to build two new dams would lead to rebirth of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister-dnm

    Govt’s decision to build two new dams would lead to 'rebirth' of the polluted river: Jal Shakti Minister

    Urfi Javed latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it netizens call hot and sexy RCB

    Urfi Javed's latest swimsuit pictures; netizens call it 'hot and sexy’ (PHOTOS)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon