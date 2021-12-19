BWF World Championships final: Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver; Loh Kean Yew new world champion

Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

India’s shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had to settle for a historic silver medal in the BWF World Championships in Spain as he faced defeat in the final against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew here on Sunday. Srikanth went down 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes. Former world number one Srikanth lost the first game after leading 9-3, as his opponent from Singapore staged a fine comeback.

Srikanth became the first Indian man to take home a silver medal from the competition, with the previous best result by an Indian man being a bronze medal -- Prakash Padukone (1983), HS Prannoy (2019, Lakshya Sen (2021).

On the other hand, Loh Kean Yew, the 24-year-old, has won Singapore its first World Championships gold medal in men's singles. Notably, Malaysia, which has a rich badminton history, doesn't have a men’s singles gold medal.

The Indian lost the first game in just 16 minutes. Srikanth fought better in the second game, but Yew was too good on the day, emerging the winner.

The 24-year-old Yew stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the men's singles event at the prestigious championship.

Earlier, the former world No.1 Srikanth reached the final of the tournament after defeating compatriot Lakshya Sen in the semi-finals on Saturday. He beat Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted for one hour and nine minutes on Saturday. Lakshya finished the tournament with a bronze medal.