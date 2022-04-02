Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikini-clad MMA beauty Paige VanZant chugs beer can in 6 seconds, flaunts moves on a yacht

    Former UFC star Paige VanZant took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself chugging a can of beer in six seconds, sparking applause among her fans.

    The MMA beauty and her friend, @official_airwrecka, basked in the spring sunshine as they cruised off the coast of Miami on a yacht. The duo were seen sporting bikinis as they 'shotgunned' a can of beer on the deck of the yacht. "When on a yacht in Miami," wrote VanZant.

    One fan responded, "Love her or hate her, you gotta admit her body is absolutely amazing," while another added, "Ok, I've seen many of your posts, but this is awesome." However, not all were impressed. One user said, "N, this is why you haven't won in years!"

    Soon after posting this video, VanZant also shared a clip of herself practising her punches and kicks in slow motion. The bikini-clad MMA beauty can be seen flaunting her moves in the video that went with the caption, "Boats and hoes."

    VanZant was an active UFC fighter until she made the foray into bare-knuckled fighting and even professional wrestling with AEW. However, despite her appearances in AEW, the American recently revealed she's not closing the door on MMA. 

    Speaking to ESPN, the 28-year-old said, "I do want to do MMA still, and I do see my future in MMA. I'm 27 years old. I've just been fortunate enough that my career got kick-started at a very young age."

    VаnZаnt signed her AEW contrаct eаrlier this month аfter confronting Tаy Conti on 'AEW Dynаmite'. She went on to sаy thаt BKFC, with whom she is аlso аffiliаted, wаs supportive of her decision to pursue а cаreer in professionаl wrestling.

