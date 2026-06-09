5,500 Fans Turn Up for USA Training! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes 🇺🇸 | Football News

The FIFA World Cup is already creating unforgettable moments in the United States!More than 5,500 lucky fans packed the USMNT's open training session in Irvine, California, after securing tickets through a lottery system. The incredible turnout left players stunned as stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Sergiño Dest prepared for their opening match against Paraguay.USA captain Tim Ream described the atmosphere as "incredible," while goalkeeper Matt Freese spoke about inspiring the next generation of footballers. For many supporters, the memories brought back echoes of the 1994 World Cup and hopes that 2026 will ignite a lifelong passion for the sport across America.Will this be the tournament that changes soccer forever in the United States?

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