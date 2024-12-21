World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

World Meditation Day inspires us to embrace the profound practice of meditation, a bridge to inner stillness and clarity. Sadhguru, a renowned mystic, offers transformative insights into meditation. These ten quotes reveal its deeper essence, guiding us to transcend the physical and connect with the infinite potential within

World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

World Meditation Day is a gentle reminder to pause amidst the chaos of life and reconnect with our inner stillness. Meditation, an ancient practice embraced by cultures worldwide, is more than a tool for relaxation—it's a gateway to self-discovery, clarity, and profound transformation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru)


 On this special day, we delve into the wisdom of Sadhguru, a mystic and visionary who has redefined meditation for millions. Here are the top 10 timeless quotes from Sadhguru going beyond techniques to illuminate the essence of meditation.

ALSO READ: Gita Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, how to celebrate and more

  • 1. Meditation means to be able to create any experience you wish, regardless of external situations. Sitting here, you can make your own chemistry Blissful.- Sadhguru
  • 2. Meditation is not an act you perform – it is a quality you acquire. You cannot do meditation, but you can become meditative.- Sadhguru
  • 3. Meditation is not something you do, if you handle the body, the mind, emotions and energy properly you become meditative, if you try to become meditative you go crazy.- Sadhguru
  • 4. In meditation, do not try to go anywhere. There is nowhere to go. Nowhere is limitless. This is the journey from the limited to the limitless.- Sadhguru
  • 5. Meditation is not a matter of competence but of Willingness.- Sadhguru
  • 6. If you become truly meditative, you will be beyond karma.- Sadhguru
  • 7. Meditation is the only freedom from stress, tension, and anxiety.- Sadhguru
  • 8. Meditation means to know and experience life beyond the physical sphere; not on the surface but at the source.- Sadhguru
  • 9. Essentially, meditation means to experimentally realize that you are not an individual bubble - you are a universe.- Sadhguru
  • 10. If we can make just 1% of the population meditative, the remaining 99% will slowly transform themselves. Such is the power of human consciousness.- Sadhguru
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala anr

Kuchela Dinam 2024: Know significance, history and how it is celebrated in Kerala

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home vkp

5 Vastu tips to remove negative energy from home

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today gcw

Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2024: From Aries to Pisces; here's how your day will be today

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT RBA

Katrina Kaif's 5 exercises for weight loss tips OUT

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide AJR

Tamil Nadu: Chennai man loses mother's cancer treatment funds playing online rummy, dies by suicide

Germany Christmas market attack: Death toll rises to 4, over 200 people injured snt

Germany Christmas market attack: Death toll rises to 4, over 200 people injured

Ramayana Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs books during Kuwait visit (WATCH) snt

Ramayana, Mahabharata in Arabic: PM Modi meets translator & publisher, signs epics during Kuwait visit (WATCH)

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH) snt

PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon