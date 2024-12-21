World Meditation Day 2024: 10 Sadhguru quotes on the importance of Meditation

World Meditation Day inspires us to embrace the profound practice of meditation, a bridge to inner stillness and clarity. Sadhguru, a renowned mystic, offers transformative insights into meditation. These ten quotes reveal its deeper essence, guiding us to transcend the physical and connect with the infinite potential within

World Meditation Day is a gentle reminder to pause amidst the chaos of life and reconnect with our inner stillness. Meditation, an ancient practice embraced by cultures worldwide, is more than a tool for relaxation—it's a gateway to self-discovery, clarity, and profound transformation.



On this special day, we delve into the wisdom of Sadhguru, a mystic and visionary who has redefined meditation for millions. Here are the top 10 timeless quotes from Sadhguru going beyond techniques to illuminate the essence of meditation.

1. Meditation means to be able to create any experience you wish, regardless of external situations. Sitting here, you can make your own chemistry Blissful.- Sadhguru

2. Meditation is not an act you perform – it is a quality you acquire. You cannot do meditation, but you can become meditative.- Sadhguru

3. Meditation is not something you do, if you handle the body, the mind, emotions and energy properly you become meditative, if you try to become meditative you go crazy.- Sadhguru

4. In meditation, do not try to go anywhere. There is nowhere to go. Nowhere is limitless. This is the journey from the limited to the limitless.- Sadhguru

5. Meditation is not a matter of competence but of Willingness.- Sadhguru

6. If you become truly meditative, you will be beyond karma.- Sadhguru

7. Meditation is the only freedom from stress, tension, and anxiety.- Sadhguru

8. Meditation means to know and experience life beyond the physical sphere; not on the surface but at the source.- Sadhguru

9. Essentially, meditation means to experimentally realize that you are not an individual bubble - you are a universe.- Sadhguru

10. If we can make just 1% of the population meditative, the remaining 99% will slowly transform themselves. Such is the power of human consciousness.- Sadhguru

