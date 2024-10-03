Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga

    During Navratri, each day is dedicated to a different form of the Goddess, and specific bhog offerings are made to each manifestation to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. Here is a guide to the special bhog offerings for each day of Navratri:

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Shardiya Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, begins on Thursday (October 3) on Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha. Devotees across the country are preparing to welcome the nine unique manifestations of Goddess Durga over the course of these nine sacred days. Homes are being cleaned, and various types of bhog (offering) are being prepared to seek the blessings of Durga Mata.

    Nine days of Navratri and their bhog offerings:

    Day 1 - Maa Shailputri: Devotees offer ghee to Maa Shailputri to seek relief from suffering and problems.

    Day 2 - Maa Brahmacharini: Sugar or white sweets are offered to Maa Brahmacharini for a happy, prosperous, and long life.

    Day 3 - Maa Chandraghanta: Offering milk to Maa Chandraghanta is believed to bring protection from health issues and diseases.

    Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda: Malpua, a traditional sweet dish, is offered to Maa Kushmanda to help overcome debts and financial burdens.

    Day 5 - Maa Skandamata: Bananas are offered to Maa Skandamata for peace and well-being in the family.

    Day 6 - Maa Katyayani: Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani to bring wealth and financial growth.

    Day 7 - Maa Kaalratri: Devotees offer jaggery to Maa Kaalratri to receive blessings and fulfill their wishes.

    Day 8 - Maa Maha Gauri: Coconut is offered to Maa Mahagauri to bring luck and happiness.

    Day 9 - Maa Siddhidatri: A variety of grains are offered to Maa Siddhidatri for overall success and abundance.

