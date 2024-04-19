Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kamada Ekadashi 2024: Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more

    Kamada Ekadashi is celebrated on the tenth day of the waxing moon during the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year Kamada Ekadashi is being observed on April 19.
     

    Kamada Ekadashi April 19 2024 : Know significance, spiritual benefits, rituals and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 6:19 AM IST

    Kamada Ekadashi holds special significance for the Vaishnavas and the broader Hindu community. Occurring on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon in the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu lunar calendar, it usually aligns with March or April in the Gregorian calendar, with its date shifting annually. This year, Kamada Ekadashi is being observed and celebrated on April 19. 

    Significance of Kamada Ekadashi:

    The term 'Kamada' translates to 'fulfiller of wishes,' symbolizing the day's capacity to grant desires and facilitate positive transformations in one's life. Observing a fast and devout worshipping the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Lord Krishna, on Kamada Ekadashi is believed to yield profound spiritual benefits. This sacred day is esteemed for its ability to absolve sins and remove obstacles, granting its adherents purity and fostering loving devotional service to the Supreme Lord, Shri Krishna.

    Vaishnavas hold Kamada Ekadashi in great reverence, believing that on this day Lord Vishnu manifested as the Viraat Avatar, bestowing divine blessings and safeguarding his devotees. The month of Kamada Ekadashi's observance is known as Aadi Masam, or the "mother of all months" in Vaishnav culture. It is renowned as the auspicious beginning of all fruitful endeavors and religious observances.

    Spiritual Significance of Kamada Ekadashi:

    Observing the Kamada Ekadashi fast is believed to purify the soul and accelerate spiritual progress. It offers numerous spiritual advantages, such as forgiveness of sins, surmounting life's hurdles, and attaining inner peace and contentment. This day underscores the significance of self-restraint, empathy, and transcending worldly desires to elevate one's spiritual essence.

    Devotees hold that fasting on Kamada Ekadashi initiates a pathway to divine love and ensures a harmonious journey in the afterlife, inviting the benevolent grace of the divine into their lives.

    Rituals followed during the vrat:

    On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees rise early, ideally before dawn, and partake in a purifying bath followed by the Mangal Arotika ceremony. They meticulously clean and adorn their altar with flowers and incense, creating a tranquil atmosphere for worship. Lighting a lamp before the deity symbolizes the dispelling of darkness or ignorance from one's life.

    Throughout the day, devotees engage in reciting the Vrat Katha (fasting story) associated with Kamada Ekadashi and fervently worship Lord Hari by chanting the Hare Krishna Mahamantra and singing devotional bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna. Many devotees also visit nearby temples to offer prayers or partake in community service activities.

    The central focus remains on cultivating a pure and reflective mindset, dedicating the day to spiritual elevation and establishing a deeper connection with the divine.

    How to observe Vrat:

    1. Begin the fast from dawn on Ekadashi till the dawn of the following day, Dwadashi.

    2. Abstain from eating grains, pulses, garlic, and onions as these are considered tamasic, potentially disturbing spiritual practices.

    3. Engage in chanting HareKrishna Mahamantra, recitation of Vishnu Sahasranamam (a thousand names of Lord Vishnu), and reading of sacred texts like       Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam.

    4. Offer fruits, tulsi leaves, and sweets to Lord Krishna, seeking his blessings for longevity and redemption of sins.

    Foods to be consumed on vrat:

    Fruits and roots, Milk and dairy products like paneer, Nuts and dried fruits, and Sendhanamak (rock salt).

    Foods to be avoided:

    All types of grains and pulses, onions, garlic, and leeks, meat and poultry, table salt and any tamasic food that disrupts spiritual practices.

    The fasts and rituals of Kamada Ekadashi are regarded as purifying acts that cleanse the soul, absolving sins, and drawing the devotee nearer to eligibility for engaging in loving devotional service to the Lord.
     


     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 6:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story rituals puja vidhi and more anr

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story, puja vidhi and more

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram anr

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more anr

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more vkp

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva?

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure thrilling 9-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure thrilling 9-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur

    Who is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, next chief of the Indian Navy?

    Who is Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, next chief of the Indian Navy?

    cricket Rain & NO ROOF! Pakistan trolled after fans use plastic sheets for shelter during NZ clash (WATCH) osf

    Rain & NO ROOF! Pakistan trolled after fans use plastic sheets for shelter during NZ clash (WATCH)

    Cricket world mourns the loss of Raman Subba, ex-England cricketer and ICC official osf

    Cricket world mourns the loss of Raman Subba, ex-England cricketer and ICC official

    HISTORIC First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19

    HISTORIC! First batch of Indian BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to reach Philippines on April 19

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon