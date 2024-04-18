Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story, puja vidhi and more

    Hanuman Jayanti holds deep spiritual significance for devotees, offering an opportunity to reflect on the teachings and virtues embodied by Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings for spiritual growth and protection. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 23.
     

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story rituals puja vidhi and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, the revered monkey god known for his devotion, strength, and loyalty. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 23. 

    There are beliefs that Hanuman ji is still physically present on earth, hence it would not be wrong to call it Hanuman Janmotsav.

    Exact date:

    According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Purnima will start on 23 April 2024 at 03:25 am and will end on 24 April 2024 i.e. the next day at 05:18 am.  In such a situation, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, 23rd April only. When Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday or Saturday, its importance increases even more. 

    Muhurat: 

    There are two shubh muhurats to worship or do puja for Bajrang Bali this year on that day.

    First shubh Muhurat: On April 23 from 09.03 am to 01.58 pm
    Second shubh Muhurat: On April 23, from 08.14 pm to 09.35 pm

    Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi:

    Whenever you worship Hanuman ji, keep in mind that you should always worship Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita along with him. Hanuman ji is very pleased with this and accepts the worship. 

    Step 1: Whenever you worship Lord Hanuman, take his idol and spread a red cloth on a platform. Place the idol or photo on it.

    Step 2: Mix jasmine oil with red vermillion or yellow vermillion and apply it to Him. Then wear a garland of marigold flowers or a garland of red flowers.

    Step 3:  Then light a ghee lamp and remember Mother Sita, Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji.

    Step 4: It is necessary to offer laddus in the offering.

    Step 5: Then definitely recite Sunderkand or Hanuman Chalisa on this day.

    Step 6:  Complete the puja by performing aarti.

    Step 7:  Bow with devotion at the feet of Hanuman ji.

    Significance:

    Hanuman is revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, as depicted in the Hindu epic Ramayana. His life is a symbol of steadfast loyalty, courage, and selflessness, inspiring devotees to emulate these virtues in their own lives. Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama symbolizes the ideal of surrendering one's ego and desires to a higher spiritual purpose. Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder for devotees to cultivate devotion, humility, and selfless service on their spiritual path.

    Story of Hanuman's birth:

    Hanuman ji's mother Anjana was an Apsara of heaven in her previous birth. Her appearance was very beautiful and extremely charming but her nature was mischievous and playful. Due to her mischievous nature, she tried to break the penance of sage Durvasa. Due to this she was cursed and had to take birth again in the form of a monkey.

    Later Anjana was married to the monkey king Kesari. Monkey King Kesari and Mother Anjana worshiped Lord Shiva hard for 12 years to get a son, being pleased with this, Lord Shiva blessed them that they would have a brave, intelligent and powerful son. For this reason, Hanuman ji is also called the eleventh incarnation of Lord Shiva.

    It is said that Mother Anjana had also worshiped Pawan Dev and had sought the blessing of a brave son like him. All the powers of Pawan Dev reside in Hanumanji, hence he is also called Pawanputra.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram anr

    Ram Navami 2024: Know why it is significant to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more anr

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more vkp

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva?

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami ATG

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami

    Recent Stories

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram anr

    Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram

    Bengaluru court penalises Myntra of Rs 45,000 for 2 customers over gold coin, gift coupon disputes vkp

    Bengaluru court penalises Myntra of Rs 45,000 for 2 customers over gold coin, gift coupon disputes

    Gold rate falls on April 18: Check 22/24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate falls on April 18: Check 22/24 carat price in your city

    Will not tolerate it Google's memo after firing 28 employees over $1.2 bn Israeli contract protest (WATCH) snt

    'Will not tolerate it': Google's memo after firing 28 employees over $1.2 bn Israeli contract protest (WATCH)

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress drops pictures in HOT cleavage-revealing tube top that takes internet by storm RKK

    Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress drops pictures in HOT cleavage-revealing tube top that takes internet by storm

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon