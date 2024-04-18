Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, significance, story, puja vidhi and more

Hanuman Jayanti holds deep spiritual significance for devotees, offering an opportunity to reflect on the teachings and virtues embodied by Lord Hanuman and seek his blessings for spiritual growth and protection. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 23.

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, the revered monkey god known for his devotion, strength, and loyalty. It falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 23.

There are beliefs that Hanuman ji is still physically present on earth, hence it would not be wrong to call it Hanuman Janmotsav.

Exact date:

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Purnima will start on 23 April 2024 at 03:25 am and will end on 24 April 2024 i.e. the next day at 05:18 am. In such a situation, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, 23rd April only. When Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday or Saturday, its importance increases even more.

Muhurat:

There are two shubh muhurats to worship or do puja for Bajrang Bali this year on that day.

First shubh Muhurat: On April 23 from 09.03 am to 01.58 pm

Second shubh Muhurat: On April 23, from 08.14 pm to 09.35 pm

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi:

Whenever you worship Hanuman ji, keep in mind that you should always worship Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita along with him. Hanuman ji is very pleased with this and accepts the worship.

Step 1: Whenever you worship Lord Hanuman, take his idol and spread a red cloth on a platform. Place the idol or photo on it.

Step 2: Mix jasmine oil with red vermillion or yellow vermillion and apply it to Him. Then wear a garland of marigold flowers or a garland of red flowers.

Step 3: Then light a ghee lamp and remember Mother Sita, Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji.

Step 4: It is necessary to offer laddus in the offering.

Step 5: Then definitely recite Sunderkand or Hanuman Chalisa on this day.

Step 6: Complete the puja by performing aarti.

Step 7: Bow with devotion at the feet of Hanuman ji.

Significance:

Hanuman is revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, as depicted in the Hindu epic Ramayana. His life is a symbol of steadfast loyalty, courage, and selflessness, inspiring devotees to emulate these virtues in their own lives. Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama symbolizes the ideal of surrendering one's ego and desires to a higher spiritual purpose. Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder for devotees to cultivate devotion, humility, and selfless service on their spiritual path.

Story of Hanuman's birth:

Hanuman ji's mother Anjana was an Apsara of heaven in her previous birth. Her appearance was very beautiful and extremely charming but her nature was mischievous and playful. Due to her mischievous nature, she tried to break the penance of sage Durvasa. Due to this she was cursed and had to take birth again in the form of a monkey.

Later Anjana was married to the monkey king Kesari. Monkey King Kesari and Mother Anjana worshiped Lord Shiva hard for 12 years to get a son, being pleased with this, Lord Shiva blessed them that they would have a brave, intelligent and powerful son. For this reason, Hanuman ji is also called the eleventh incarnation of Lord Shiva.

It is said that Mother Anjana had also worshiped Pawan Dev and had sought the blessing of a brave son like him. All the powers of Pawan Dev reside in Hanumanji, hence he is also called Pawanputra.