Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more

    Gaura Purnima, also known as Sri Gaura Purnima or Gauranga Purnima, is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism, a tradition within Hinduism dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna and his avatar, Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.
     

    Gaura Purnima 2024: Know history, significance, rituals and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Gaura Purnima, also known as Sri Gaura Purnima or Gauranga Purnima, is celebrated primarily by followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism. It commemorates the appearance day of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who his followers consider to be the combined incarnation of Radha and Krishna.

    Gaura Purnima falls on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Phalguna in the Hindu lunar calendar, which usually corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. It is a significant event for devotees of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, marked by fasting, singing devotional songs (kirtans), reading scriptures, and engaging in other devotional activities. This year Gaura Purnima is being celebrated on March 24. 

    The festival is a time for devotees to reflect on the teachings and life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, who emphasized the importance of chanting the Hare Krishna mantra and spreading the message of love and devotion to God.

    History: 

    Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu considered the incarnation of Lord Sri Krishna, manifested on the auspicious day of Phalguni Purnima, the full moon in the month of Phalguna (typically falling in February-March), in the year 1486 AD. His divine appearance occurred in Sridham Mayapur, (present-day West Bengal) as the beloved son of Sri Jagannath Mishra and Srimati Sachidevi. Affectionately known as Nimai due to His birth beneath a Nimba (neem) tree in His paternal home, He radiated a golden complexion, earning Him the endearing name 'Gauranga'.

    Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's mission was to propagate the Yuga Dharma of Sankirtana, the congregational chanting of the Holy Names, as the supreme method for attaining spiritual enlightenment in the age of Kali. Throughout His life, He tirelessly promoted the chanting of Krishna's holy name and the teachings of the Srimad Bhagavat Purana, aiming to bestow Krishna prema, or divine love, upon all conditioned souls.

    Rituals:

    During Gaura Purnima, devotees observe a fast until moonrise, abstaining from grains. They conclude their fast by partaking in anukalpa feast, comprising non-grain preparations. The following day, they honor a special feast known as the Jagannath Mishra Feast, named after Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's father. This feast commemorates the joyous occasion of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's birth, with devotees coming together to offer elaborate offerings to the Lord in celebration of His divine appearance. 

    Significance: 

    The sacred scriptures prophesied the advent of Lord Krishna in His Golden Avatara as Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. His divine purpose was to promote and proliferate the congregational chanting of the Lord's Holy Name as the paramount means to attain spiritual perfection and counteract the prevailing turmoil and hypocrisy of the Kali Yuga.

    Vedic texts extol Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu as the most compassionate incarnation. He generously imparted the method to liberate the fallen souls from the clutches of Maya, the illusory energy, without any constraints or distinctions. His boundless mercy embraced all, offering a pathway to transcendental bliss and liberation from the material entanglements of the world.

    Chaitanya Mahaprabhu introduced the joyful chanting of the Hare Krishna Mahamantra:

    Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

    Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

     

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more vkp

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why you should offer Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva?

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami ATG

    Saraswati Puja 2024: Date, time, history and significance of Vasant Panchami

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more rkn

    Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2023: Know date, timing, history, significance, celebrations and more

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes to send to your loved ones RKK EAI

    Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, quotes to send to your loved ones

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 25 to March 31, 2024 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 25 to March 31, 2024

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 25 to March 31, 2024 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from March 25 to March 31, 2024

    Numerology Prediction for March 25, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for March 25, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 25, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Aries; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 25, 2024: Be careful Taurus, Aries; good day for Aquarius

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon