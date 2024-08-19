Balaram Jayanti 2024: Appearance day of Lord Balaram, the Adi-Guru; Read

Balaram Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. It usually falls on the Shravana Purnima or the full moon day in the month of Shravana (July-August). This year, Balaram Purnima is being celebrated today (Aug 19).

Lord Balaram is revered as the adi-guru, the original spiritual teacher. In Chaitanya Lila, He manifests as Lord Nityananda, who extends mercy even to the most fallen souls. As a result, His birth as the son of Rohini and Vasudeva is celebrated with immense joy and devotion by His devotees. As the elder brother of Lord Krishna, Lord Balarama is revered as the embodiment of strength and is considered an incarnation of Adishesha, the serpent on whom Lord Vishnu rests.

The Supreme Personality of Godhead, Krishna, is the origin of all incarnations, with Lord Balarama being His second form. Though they share the same essence, they differ in appearance. Balarama is Krishna’s first bodily expansion and plays a supportive role in Krishna’s divine pastimes. He is the source of the entire spiritual realm and is regarded as the adi-guru, the original spiritual master.

Who is Lord Balaram?

Lord Balarama manifests in five different forms to serve Lord Krishna. He actively participates in Krishna's pastimes and carries out the work of creation through four other forms known as the chatur-vyuha, which include Vasudeva, Sankarshana, Pradyumna, and Aniruddha. In these forms, He fulfills Krishna’s will in creation. Additionally, in the form of Lord Sesa, He serves Krishna in various ways. In all these manifestations, Balarama experiences the transcendental bliss of serving Krishna. It is said that no one can approach Krishna without first receiving the mercy of Baladeva.

Whenever Krishna descends into the material world, He is always accompanied by His close associates and divine paraphernalia. Five thousand years ago, when Krishna made His appearance on Earth, He was first preceded by Baladeva. It was only after Baladeva bestowed His mercy that Krishna descended. This sequence highlights the deep and intimate relationship between Krishna and Baladeva.

Lord Balarama is eternally youthful, appearing as a vibrant sixteen-year-old with a radiant, crystal-like complexion. He is adorned in blue garments and wears a garland of forest flowers around His neck. His beautiful hair is tied in an elegant topknot, and His ears are graced by magnificent earrings. Around His neck, He wears garlands of flowers and strings of precious jewels. His strong, graceful arms are decorated with splendid armlets and bracelets, and His feet are adorned with jeweled anklets, adding to His divine splendor.

The beauty of Lord Balaram:

Lord Balarama's majestic appearance is accentuated by His elegant earrings, which graze His cheeks. His face is adorned with a tilaka made from musk, and His broad chest is adorned with a garland of gunja flowers. His deep, resonant voice and exceptionally long arms, which reach His thighs, add to His impressive stature. The radiance of Lord Balarama's form surpasses the combined luster of countless rising moons. Even a hint of His boundless strength is enough to vanquish formidable armies of demons. Despite being aware of His younger brother Krishna's extraordinary powers, Balarama's love for Him compels Him to remain by His side at all times, never leaving Him alone in the forest. As Krishna's closest friend, Balarama is a treasure trove of diverse pastimes and experiences.

Here are the pastimes of Lord Balaram:

- Lord Balarama defeats and kills the demon Dhenukasura.

- He slays Pralambasura, another powerful demon.

- Krishna always glorifies and praises Lord Balarama.

- When Yamuna Devi (the river goddess) fails to give way to Lord Balarama, He chastises her.

- Lord Balarama punishes the Kauravas for capturing His nephew, Samba.

- He marries Revati, a devoted follower.

- Lord Balarama becomes angry with Bhima for killing Duryodhana through trickery, but Krishna appeases Him.

- He kills Romaharshana for not properly representing the sage Vyasdev.

Fasting on Balaram Purnima:

On Balarama Purnima, devotees observe a fast until noon. The deities of Krishna and Balarama are beautifully adorned and placed on the altar. Around 11 a.m., an abhisheka (ceremonial bath) is performed, followed by an offering of various sweets, savories, chutneys, rice dishes, sabjis, cakes, and pastries.



