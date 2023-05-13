Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    XLNC Perfumery: Crafting a Fragrance Revolution in India

    Today, Mustafa Bharmal's dream has blossomed into one of India's largest perfume brands, with over 200,000 products sold.

    First Published May 13, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Nestled in the bustling city of Surat, XLNC Perfumery is redefining the boundaries of the luxury fragrance market. Founded by Mustafa Bharmal, a man whose childhood love for perfumes was tempered by financial constraints, XLNC Perfumery embodies a compelling story of perseverance and a vision to democratize access to luxury fragrances in India.

    Bharmal's passion for the world of scents, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, led to the creation of XLNC Perfumery, a brand committed to crafting high-quality, affordable alternatives to high-end perfumes from renowned houses like Chanel, Dior, and Gucci. Today, Bharmal's dream has blossomed into one of India's largest perfume brands, with over 200,000 products sold.

    More than its impressive numbers, XLNC Perfumery is changing the narrative around luxury fragrances. It's not just a brand; it's a movement that empowers individuals to indulge in the allure of premium scents without being constrained by price tags. This is embodied in its innovative products like the Perfume Enhancer and the Gem Collection, which resonate with the brand's ethos of quality, versatility, and affordability.

    As XLNC Perfumery continues to grow, plans are underway to establish new stores across India, reinforcing its commitment to making luxury scents accessible to a broader audience. Each store stands as a symbol of Bharmal's dream turned into reality, and a testament to the fragrance enthusiasts who have embraced his vision.

    In essence, XLNC Perfumery isn't merely about selling perfumes; it's about crafting a fragrance revolution that champions inclusivity and breaks down the barriers in the luxury perfume industry.

    The story of XLNC Perfumery is a story of dreams, resilience, and the power of passion. As the brand forges ahead, it carries with it the hopes and aspirations of millions of scent lovers in India, redefining the essence of luxury in the fragrance industry.

