Women in Madhya Pradesh gaining respect in family and society: Chief Minister Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a social revolution is taking place in Madhya Pradesh, in which women are becoming self-dependent and their respect in the family and society is increasing. While in the Livelihood Mission, the government is providing assistance to women organized as self-help groups for various economic activities, they will be given an amount of Rs 1000 per month from June 10, under schemes like Ladli Bahna. So far, 44 lakh 90 thousand daughters of the state have been made millionaires under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan attended the Ladli Bahna Sammelan-cum-Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights Scheme distribution ceremony at Sonkucch in Dewas district today. He dedicated and conducted bhoomi-pujan of development works costing about Rs 90 crore. Also, he distributed the Adhikar Patras of the Chief Minister’s Residential Land Rights Scheme and benefits of other schemes. He said that there was injustice with daughters in Madhya Pradesh previously but they are now considered a boon. The government gets every poor girl married under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah / Nikah Yojana. The Chief Minister announced that the amount given so far under this scheme will be now increased from Rs 49 thousand to Rs 51 thousand.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ladli Bahna is not just a scheme but a sacred relationship between brother and sister. In Madhya Pradesh, sisters are being empowered in every field. Schemes like 50 percent reservation in local bodies, reservation in recruitment of police and teachers, exemption in stamp duty in property registry have empowered them. It is our endeavor to ensure that the income of each woman should be at least Rs.10,000 per month. The aim of my life is to bring smile on the faces of sisters. Forms of 2 lakh 80 thousand women have been filled in the Ladli Bahna Yojana in Dewas district. Ladli Bahna Sena is being formed in every village and ward to monitor the schemes related to sisters.