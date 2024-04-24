Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why Curio Cottage is most sought-after jewellery brand among Bollywood's leading ladies

    From its modest beginnings, Curio Cottage has evolved into a frontrunner in the industry, earning adoration and praise from patrons spanning generations.

    In the last few years, we have witnessed an upward trend in the purchase of jewellery accessories. In other words, the landscape of India's jewellery market has seen radical growth, and one name that is leading the race for its timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship is Curio Cottage. With a rich legacy dating back to its launch in 1971, Curio Cottage has etched its name as a beloved jewellery destination for enthusiasts across the country.

    Located amidst the bustling streets of Mumbai, Curio Cottage's flagship store in Colaba is where the story of India's leading jewellery brand began. Over the years, the brand has expanded its footprint, with boutiques in Khar, Lower Parel's Palladium Mall and an exclusive store for sterling lovers in Santacruz, aptly named Silver By Curio Cottage.

    From its modest beginnings, Curio Cottage has evolved into a frontrunner in the industry, earning adoration and praise from patrons spanning generations. Renowned for its fusion of tradition and modernity, the brand's exquisite designs have captured the hearts of Bollywood's elite and personalities from diverse walks of life.

    Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Kriti Sanon among others, have been spotted adorned in Curio Cottage's creations at different public events. The brand's ability to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair has made it a favourite among influential figures on and off the silver screen.

    Anand Bathija and Ekta Bathija, the third-generation entrepreneurs of Curio Cottage's legacy, have played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's reputation. Their commitment to innovation and excellence has propelled Curio Cottage to new heights, by creating an amalgamation of timeless elegance and trends. Anand Bathija emphasizes, "At Curio Cottage, we believe in creativity blending with a fusion of traditional yet modern approach. We strive for excellence and work towards building a positive experience for our customers."

    Despite its luxurious appeal, Curio Cottage remains accessible to all, with accessories starting from Rs 1000 onwards. Keeping affordability in mind, without compromising on quality has endeared the brand to a large spectrum of customers. Moving with the trends, the brand has embraced the digital with its online store, www.curiocottage.in, in 2021, offering customers the convenience of shopping for their favourite accessories with just a click. 

    With its rich legacy, innovative designs and commitment to quality, the brand remains a timeless favourite among celebrities and connoisseurs alike, adorning them with exquisite pieces that transcend trends and stand the test of time.

